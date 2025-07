South Africa face what could be their biggest assignment so far at this tournament's edition when they tackle the Super Falcons.

Banyana Banyana continue with a bid to defend the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a semi-final showdown against Nigeria at Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday.

After struggling in attack in the quarter-finals against Senegal, this is an area coach Desiree Ellis might be keen to fix.

GOAL predicts how the Banyana coach might pick his starting lineup.