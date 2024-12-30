2024 lookback: Bafana Bafana's Afcon revival, Ronwen Williams on world stage, Relebohile Mofokeng's journey & Jose Riveiro's magic at Orlando Pirates

GOAL zooms into some major events that took place this year and looks at what the future holds for Benni McCarthy, Relebohile Mofokeng and the likes.

As 2024 draws to a close, it's the perfect moment to sit back, unwind, and reflect on the footballing events that have shaped the year. From unforgettable moments to remarkable achievements, this year has truly been one to remember.

The highlight? Bafana Bafana's stellar performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals where they showcased their growing strength on the continental stage. Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams made Mzansi proud on the global stage, flying the South African flag high at the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

Join GOAL as we take a journey through 2024, revisiting the standout stories. One of the most exciting narratives has been the rise of Relebohile Mofokeng, whose performances earned the trust of Bafana coach Hugo Broos. The Orlando Pirates forward, now proudly wearing the iconic No.10 jersey — usually worn by Percy Tau — has emerged as a key figure for the national team, especially with Tau’s recent absence from the squad in recent matches.

