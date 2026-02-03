2016 CAF Champions League winner reveals where Mamelodi Sundowns are getting it wrong under Miguel Cardoso 'we travelled to Europe and Africa' with Pitso Mosimane
Sundowns' growing crisis
Mamelodi Sundowns began the season in worrying form, opening the door for the Soweto teams to push them harder than usual, a familiar position for the Brazilians, who in past seasons have found ways to recover, whether on the final day or through catch-up fixtures that ultimately saw them finish on top.
This time, however, the situation feels more unsettling. The Tshwane outfit appears to have lost its identity — the fear factor that once defined them. The uncertainty has divided an already frustrated fanbase, with unhappiness growing louder.
Among those to speak out is former player Anthony Laffor, who has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction and called for the return of former head coach Pitso Mosimane.
'Sundowns doesn't need a cheese man coach'
Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the Liberian right-winger said the club needs urgent changes within the technical team, calling for the return of the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach.
"Sundowns needs to hire a coach," said Laffor
"When we were at the club, Sundowns had the best team of players, we couldn't win anything."
"When coach Pitso came, he changed the mindset of everybody; that is the kind of coach that Sundowns need. Sundowns doesn't need a cheese boy or a cheese man coach that will come and sugarcoat people," he explained.
"They need to hire a coach that will look in your face and tell you the truth if you're not doing well, until Sundowns can get a coach like this [because] that's the only way they're going to be successful.
"The club needs a harsh person like coach Pitso, that is the only way we can see the game.
"With coach Pitso, my pre-season was not in South Africa; we travelled to Europe and Africa. We went to these countries before meeting these team in the Champions League. We knew how they were going to play, but now it's different," added Laffor.
Laffor calls the return of Mosimane
Laffor went on to explain that the former Al Ahly coach is a proven winner, having been tested at the highest level and emerged victorious — qualities which, in his view, make him the ideal candidate for the role.
"If we don't do the right thing now to conquer Africa like we did in 2016, when are we going to do that?" he continued.
"The only person who could do that is coach Pitso because he's got experience, he won the Champions League with Sundowns and Al Ahly.
"Now in Africa, who is a better coach than Pitso, and Sundowns is not a small club, that's the reason I was calling on coach Pitso.
"Coach Pitso is not my friend, never been my friend, we just had a professional relationship at the club, and that's it. But I believe he is the right person," he said.
Anything is possible
At the start of the year, Miguel Cardoso was linked with a departure, while Mosimane was rumoured to return. A court battle was assumed to be the obstacle, but Cardoso remained in charge.
Although Laffor believes that both sides could still reach an understanding.
"Everything is possible," he confidently claimed.
"That is football politics, I believe Sundowns is an institution. What went wrong between the coach and the team, these are things that can be solved, so they just need to sit and talk, that's all.
"The last time I saw coach Pitso and the now CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, was in Egypt, I think Al Ahly won something, you could see the smile that was on his face, he was happy for coach Pitso, all the rumours circulating are just football politics. I believe they can handle the issue," Laffor concluded.