Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the Liberian right-winger said the club needs urgent changes within the technical team, calling for the return of the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach.

"Sundowns needs to hire a coach," said Laffor

"When we were at the club, Sundowns had the best team of players, we couldn't win anything."

"When coach Pitso came, he changed the mindset of everybody; that is the kind of coach that Sundowns need. Sundowns doesn't need a cheese boy or a cheese man coach that will come and sugarcoat people," he explained.

"They need to hire a coach that will look in your face and tell you the truth if you're not doing well, until Sundowns can get a coach like this [because] that's the only way they're going to be successful.

"The club needs a harsh person like coach Pitso, that is the only way we can see the game.

"With coach Pitso, my pre-season was not in South Africa; we travelled to Europe and Africa. We went to these countries before meeting these team in the Champions League. We knew how they were going to play, but now it's different," added Laffor.