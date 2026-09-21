AFP
'He has to win it' - Raphinha makes emphatic Lamine Yamal Ballon d’Or claim and explains why Barcelona star deserves award
Captain backs teenage sensation for top prize
As the deadline for Ballon d’Or voting rapidly approaches, Barcelona captain Raphinha has left no room for ambiguity regarding his choice for the award. With 100 journalists from across the globe preparing to submit their final ballots to France Football by September 28, the debate over who deserves the Golden Ball has reached a fever pitch.
When asked directly if the La Masia graduate should be the one to lift the trophy, the Brazilian responded In an interview with The Guardian and La Gazzetta dello Sport: "without a doubt, yes". The 27-year-old winger was adamant that his teammate meets every possible criterion used to judge the world’s elite performers.
Raphinha explained his reasoning by stating: "Well, above all. I believe that winning the Ballon d'Or is about individual statistics, team honors and the magic he has on the pitch. Charisma and everything like this. For me, these are the most important points to win the award. And I think Lamine has them all."
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Statistical dominance and trophy success
The case for Yamal is bolstered by a truly remarkable run of form that has seen him become the focal point for both club and country. Raphinha pointed to the teenager's consistent output as a primary factor for his candidacy, noting that his excellence is not a recent flash in the pan.
"Lamine has spectacular numbers, not only last season but other seasons as well. And this season has also started spectacularly. From three titles last season, he has won two with Barcelona and the World Cup with his national team," the captain remarked during the interview.
The Brazilian added: "And for me, he is one of the most important players for Barcelona and one of the most important players for the Spanish national team. So for me, there's no doubt. For me, Lamine has to take the prize no matter what. And what others say, everyone has to look out for their own. But for me it's very clear, even if I wasn't a team-mate of Lamine's."
Dismissing the bias of club loyalty
Aware that his comments could be viewed as biased due to their shared workplace, Raphinha was quick to clarify that his opinion would remain unchanged even if they played for rival teams. He suggested that Yamal’s talent is so undeniable that it transcends club rivalries. "No matter what, he should win. Others will defend their player, but for me it's easily him. Even if I wasn't his teammate, I would say that he deserves it," the Brazilian remarked.
Raphinha's focus remained on the tangible impact Yamal has had on the most important stages of the game. He reiterated that the forward is "one of the most important players for Barca and for Spain," acknowledging his role as a protagonist for both his club and the European champions. "For what he did on the pitch and the numbers he has, the titles he achieved.. He should win it," the captain added.
- AFP
The countdown to the ceremony
The race for the Ballon d'Or is entering its final stages, with the football world eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26 in London, marking a shift in location for the glitzy event.
The voting period is also nearing its conclusion, as the panel of global journalists has until September 28 to submit their final ballots. With Raphinha’s public campaign in full swing, the pressure is building on the voters to recognise the incredible year enjoyed by Barcelona's newest icon.
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