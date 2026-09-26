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Rivals on alert! Liverpool and Manchester United keep close eye on Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven
PL giants tracking Spurs speedster
Van de Ven has become a primary subject of interest for both Liverpool and Manchester United, with both clubs currently at what is described as the "close monitoring" stage of their scouting process, according to Caught offside.
Since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of the Tottenham backline, impressing scouts with his unique blend of recovery pace and technical proficiency on his favored left side.
For a modern elite side, finding a left-footed central defender capable of covering large spaces is a priority, making the Dutchman a standout candidate for clubs looking to evolve their defensive structures over the coming seasons.
- AFP
Liverpool and Man United circle
For the Reds, the interest is framed by a clear need for succession planning at the heart of their defense. With Virgil van Dijk now 35 and seeing his match minutes managed more carefully, the recruitment staff at Anfield view Van de Ven as a potential heir to his international teammate. The club has reportedly admired the player for a significant period, identifying him as one of the few individuals with the physical attributes required to operate in their high-intensity system.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also keeping a watchful eye on the situation as they continue assessing their own centre-back options. His age, Premier League experience and ability to play on the left side of defence would all appeal to a club still shaping its long-term defensive core.
Spurs hold all the cards in negotiations
While interest from the North West is growing, any potential suitors face a daunting task in prying the defender away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs find themselves in an exceptionally strong negotiating position following a significant contract update earlier this season. In August, the club successfully tied Van de Ven down to a new long-term deal that reportedly extends his stay until 2031. This long-term commitment was a major boost for the club.
The player himself has also expressed total commitment to the project in North London, further complicating any potential move for the interested rivals. Discussing his decision to sign a new deal, Van de Ven stated: "It’s a special moment to sign a new deal and a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve always loved Spurs, from the first day I stepped in here. I love the Club, I love the fans and I’ve developed really well here."
- AFP
De Zerbi hails "European elite" defender
The importance of Van de Ven to the Tottenham project cannot be overstated, particularly under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager has been vocal about the qualities the Dutchman brings to his tactical setup, viewing him as an indispensable part of his plans for the future.
De Zerbi was full of praise when the contract extension was finalised, remarking: "Micky is one of the best centre-backs in Europe and an important player for us. He has the qualities, mentality and ambition that we want at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am very happy that he has decided to continue his journey with the Club. We are building something strong here, and players like Micky are an important part of that future. His decision to sign a new contract shows his belief in what we are creating together."
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