Tunisia vs Uganda predictions: History favours Tunisia

Our betting expert expects Tunisia to continue their recent impressive form and see off Uganda to secure three points in Group C.

Best bets for Tunisia vs Uganda

BTTS - Yes

Anytime goalscorer - Elias Saad

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Tunisia

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tunisia 2-1 Uganda

Tunisia 2-1 Uganda Goalscorers prediction: Tunisia: Elias Saad, Hazem Mastouri, Uganda: Allan Okello

Tunisia’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was disappointing, as they failed to progress from the group stage. Improving on that performance will be a priority for the North Africans in this edition of the tournament, especially since they’ve not registered a single victory in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Carthage Eagles have won the AFCON only once, when they hosted the tournament in 2004. It’s now Sami Trabelsi’s responsibility to guideTunisia out of the group. Based on his recent results, this is a strong possibility.

The Tunisian team had an almost perfect World Cup Qualifying campaign, going unbeaten across 10 games, winning nine of them. Trabelsi will be eager to see his side maintain this excellent form and secure a strong victory in this opening clash with Uganda.

Uganda enjoyed a good run ahead of this tournament, with four victories and two defeats in their last six games. However, they are dealing with problems off the field. Before the tournament, some players protested over financial issues, causing significant unrest within the squad.

Paul Put’s troops must ignore those distractions and focus on this match, as this is only their third appearance at the AFCON tournament. Their best finish came in 1978, when they were runners-up.

In 2019, they reached the round of 16 after beating favourites DR Congo in their opening group game. Just like they did then, the Cranes will aim to cause another upset in this match and shock the North African side.

Predicted lineups for Tunisia vs Uganda

Tunisia expected lineup: Dahmen, Meriah, Bronn, Valery, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Gharbi, Ouanes, Saad, Mastouri

Uganda expected lineup: Onyango, Sibbick, Mukundane, Obita, Herbert, Semakula, Aucho, Lorenzen, Ikpeazu, Okello, Mukwala

Defiant defence is breachable

Tunisia’s World Cup Qualifying campaign was so impressive that they didn’t concede a single goal in 10 games. However, the Carthage Eagles have been shipping goals regularly recently. They’ve conceded in six of their last seven outings.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s attack has been performing well. They’ve scored at least once in eight of their last 10 internationals. Scoring six goals in their last five games suggests that the Cranes are good enough to breach the Tunisian defence.

Additionally, five of Tunisia’s previous seven internationals featured the same outcome. Similarly, two of Uganda’s last three matches ended with both teams finding the back of the net.

Tunisia vs Uganda Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes

In form for country

Tunisia’s front line will be crucial for them throughout this tournament. The manager is likely to select Hazem Mastouri and Elias Saad as part of his forward line. However, Saad is the player who is most likely to score in this upcoming fixture.

The Augsburg player is in excellent form for his nation. He has scored three goals and registered one assist in his last six appearances. It’s worth noting that he scored all of those goals in competitive matches rather than in friendly games.

Saad enjoyed a positive qualifying campaign for Tunisia. He started five of the six games and ended with an xG of 0.93, an indication of the threat he poses. Although the 25-year-old has played better for his country than for his club recently, he is expected to perform well for the Carthage Eagles in their opening game.

Tunisia vs Uganda Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Elias Saad

Overcoming past nightmares

The Carthage Eagles should be confident heading into their opening game. They’re unbeaten in their last six matches, winning five of them. A draw against Brazil in that run of games shows their ability to compete with the best teams.

Furthermore, they’ve lost only one of their last nine internationals, which should inspire confidence. Tunisia also have a great record against this opposition, having won all five of their previous head-to-heads, with a total aggregate score of 16-1.

However, the North Africans may struggle in the beginning. During the qualifiers for this tournament, Tunisia never led at halftime. They drew five times and lost once. Meanwhile, four of Uganda’s six qualifiers were level at the break, suggesting a similar outcome is possible here.

Tunisia vs Uganda Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Tunisia

