PSG vs Toulouse predictions: Champions target a crucial victory

Our betting expert expects Carles Martinez Novell’s resurgent Toulouse to suffer a defeat in Paris, as PSG increase the pressure on Lens.

Best bets for PSG vs Toulouse

Both teams to score – No, at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Over 1.5 goals in second half, at odds of 1.80 in Betway

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-0 Toulouse

PSG 2-0 Toulouse Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue

Paris Saint-Germain have improved significantly since their 3-1 league defeat against Monaco. The reigning champions have won each subsequent game by a three-goal margin or more. They defeated Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the Champions League before scoring four goals against Nice without conceding.

Luis Enrique is timing the run perfectly. His players now face a demanding month of fixtures. They play Toulouse first, followed by two games against Liverpool, with a fixture against Lens in between within the next 10 days.

PSG are not invincible. Both of their defeats across their previous 10 matches came via 3-1. However, Toulouse have been attempting to climb into the top half of the league table following a poor February, where they secured just one victory.

La Tefece sit in ninth and enter this clash following back-to-back wins. They recovered from a 1-0 defeat against Marseille by beating last-placed Metz 4-3. Toulouse subsequently defeated Lorient 1-0 at home.

The reverse fixture produced a very different result. PSG comfortably defeated Toulouse 6-3 earlier this campaign. Carles Martinez Novell’s men are vulnerable against top-tier opposition. This fact makes a PSG victory highly probable. For the capital club, this is a match they must win.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Toulouse

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Zaire-Emery, Zabaryni, Pacho, Hernandez, Lee, Vitinha, Mayulu, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Toulouse expected lineup: Restes, McKenzie, Koumbassa, Nicolaisen, Donnum, Casseres, Diop, Sidibe, Hidalgo, Russell-Rowe, Gboho

Safonov poised for another clean sheet

PSG have performed excellently in defence, securing back-to-back clean sheets with seven goals scored along the way. Chelsea player Malo Gusto was the last to find the net against the Parisians, three matchdays ago at Parc des Princes.

With Lucas Chevalier remaining among the substitutes, Matvey Safonov has performed exceptionally well as the goalkeeper in the latter half of the season. Three of the Russian goalkeeper’s five league clean sheets came during PSG’s previous five Ligue 1 fixtures.

Toulouse have bounced back in recent weeks. However, despite their consecutive victories, their defence remains disorganised. They conceded three times during their 4-3 win against last-placed Metz, who have scored the third-lowest number of goals in Ligue 1 (25).

PSG are excelling in both attack and defence. It would not be surprising to see Safonov record another clean sheet, which would increase his total to six for the season. This would place him four clean sheets behind Chevalier.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – No, at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Late surge from the reigning champions

PSG have significantly increased their attacking intensity after the break in their most recent matches. Their statistics demonstrate this clearly: 17 of the 28 goals they have scored across their previous ten competitive games have occurred in the second period. Furthermore, nine of their last 14 goals came after the interval.

They required a late first-half penalty from Nuno Mendes to inspire a three-goal performance during the second half against Nice. Luis Enrique’s players are capable of scoring early in the game, but they build significant momentum heading into the final 45 minutes.

Toulouse struggled against Lorient in the first period, failing to score from any of their four shots, with just one on target. Ultimately, they needed an 81st-minute goal from Emerson to secure all three points.

La Tefece appear vulnerable not only early in games, but also as the game progresses towards the end. PSG boast fantastic squad depth and will likely emerge with more motivation following the half-time team talk. Therefore, there is value in backing 1.5 goals in the second half.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals in second half, at odds of 1.80 in Betway

Ballon d’Or winner to deliver

Ousmane Dembele was rested in France’s recent 3-1 friendly win over Colombia. However, he started and appeared for 58 minutes against Brazil, providing Kylian Mbappe with an excellent assist for the opening goal in their 2-1 win.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner missed the final weeks of February with a calf injury. He has bounced back in style. He has one goal and two assists across five appearances for club and country since. This includes a crucial pass for Pedro Fernandez’s late goal against Nice.

Despite missing significant periods of the season, Dembele has registered 13 goals and eight assists across 29 competitive appearances for PSG.

The Frenchman is well known for using both feet effectively to dribble past defenders. He provides a major threat as both a creator and a goalscorer. We expect him to dominate the Toulouse defence throughout the match.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tip 3: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.30 on Betway

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