PSG vs Nantes predictions: Parisians edge past Canaries

Our betting expert expects Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain to return to winning ways. extending Nantes’ six-match winning streak in the process.

Best bets for PSG vs Nantes

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Under 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-1 Nantes

PSG 2-1 Nantes Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos; Nantes: Mostafa Mohamed

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major setback in the Ligue 1 title race. Lyon emerged victorious at Parc des Princes with a 2-1 result, ending PSG’s competitive six-game winning run.

Endrick and Afonso Moreira combined to give Lyon a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Goncalo Ramos then missed a penalty for PSG. Finally, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s 94th-minute consolation only denied Lyon a clean sheet.

PSG now sit just one point ahead of Lens, with a game in hand – the rescheduled fixture against the Blood and Gold.

Nantes were denied a first win in six games when Brest’s Brendan Chardonnet netted a 96th-minute equaliser. The Canaries held on despite losing one player after 60 minutes. The 1-1 draw was their third consecutive stalemate after a run of three losses.

Vahid Halilhodzic, who is suspended for this clash, has seen his side win only one of their last 12 Ligue 1 outings. That was a 2-0 victory over Le Havre in late February. Nantes are one of the three teams, alongside Metz and Auxerre, facing relegation to Ligue 2.

PSG have a tight schedule ahead. Luis Enrique’s rotation backfired against Lyon, so he is likely to field a full-strength team against Nantes. Expect the hosts to return to winning ways in this crucial league fixture at Parc des Princes.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Nantes

PSG expected lineup: Safanov, Hakimi, Zabaryni, Pacho, Hernandez, Beraldo, Vitinha, Mayulu, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola

Nantes expected lineup: Lopes, Guilbert, Musrati, Cozza, Machado, Leroux, Coquelin, Sissoko, Lepenant, Ganago, Mohamed

No clean sheets for either keeper

PSG have recorded just one clean sheet in their last six home games. That came in the 2-0 Champions League win over Liverpool. Yet they have remarkably scored in 46 consecutive home league matches, dating back to a goalless draw with Lorient in August 2023. There is no doubt they will fire past Anthony Lopes.

Only two of Nantes’ last seven league games have seen both teams score. However, the Canaries face a PSG side that lost for the first time in seven outings in their last match against Lyon.

Mostafa Mohamed’s early strike against Brest ended Nantes’ three-game goal drought. Only two of their last four games have seen both sides score, but PSG’s defence seems vulnerable.

The relegation candidates must score to avoid four straight goalless away matches for the first time since April 2019.

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Tight affair in Paris

PSG score even in defeat. The Parisians have averaged 2.88 goals in their last nine home league matches. They average 3.1 goals per game across 28 matches over the full campaign

They have netted 62 goals in total, which is four more than Marseille, who have played two extra games. Yet PSG enter this match after a shock result. Only 18 of their 28 games have featured under 3.5 total goals.

Nantes’ statistics are similar. The Canaries average 2.4 goals per game this term. Across 29 matches, 22 have stayed under 3.5 total goals. Only seven have crossed that mark.

Against Brest, the visitors narrowly missed their first victory in six games, conceding a late equaliser. Meanwhile, PSG are still recovering from their shock defeat to Lyon. Therefore, the Parc des Princes is set to see a cagey affair.

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tip 2: Under 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Kvaradona to channel his best form

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia denied Lyon a second straight clean sheet with a stoppage-time strike. Cutting in from the left, the Georgian delivered a cracking long-range effort that crashed inside the right post, saving PSG from an embarrassing result.

He now has a goal contribution in each of his last four matches (G2, A2). Both of his recent goals came in the second half on home turf. Kvaratskhelia has five goals and three assists in his last seven PSG appearances.

In 41 caps this season, the enigmatic winger has 14 goals and nine assists in total. He is gradually returning to his best form after a dry run earlier this year.

The Georgia captain will be eager to add to his tally as PSG seek to return to winning ways. Kvara is the club’s talisman in attack and should make a difference at home.

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tip 3: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.00 on Betway

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