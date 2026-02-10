Manchester City vs Fulham predictions: City extend historic H2H run

Our betting expert expects Manchester City to extend their historic 19-match H2H winning run against Marco Silva’s mid-table Fulham.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Fulham

Erling Haaland to score or assist anytime, at odds of 1.42 on Betway

Manchester City to score in both halves, at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Manchester City 3-1 Fulham Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Erling Haaland (x2), Antoine Semenyo; Fulham: Raul Jimenez

Pep Guardiola celebrated his first managerial victory at a packed Anfield as Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat. A late Erling Haaland penalty sealed City’s first away win at the stadium in five years.

This comeback victory also completed City’s first league double over the Reds since the 1936/37 season. More importantly, it reignited their title race with Arsenal, who remain six points clear at the top.

Fulham’s visit is a welcome sight for the Cityzens. The hosts have won each of their last 19 competitive meetings against the Cottagers – the longest such streak in English football history.

Fulham arrive at the Etihad following back-to-back defeats, with Everton stealing all three points off them recently. Their away form is poor as well, with just one win from their last four PL games on the road.

Furthermore, Fulham boss Marco Silva has lost all 13 of his Premier League H2Hs against City. This is the worst 100% loss record for any manager against a single opponent in top-flight history.

If Fulham start well, they could create problems for City. However, the Cityzens’ superior quality on and off the ball should prove enough to secure a victory.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Fulham

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait Nouri, Rodri, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Silva, Marmoush, Haaland

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Anderson, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Borge, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Haaland to feast on familiar foe

After failing to register a shot on target in three previous league games, Haaland ended the streak against Liverpool. He broke the drought within 33 minutes. Later, he converted a stoppage-time penalty, scoring for the first time in four matches.

His match-winner reignited City’s title charge and also strengthened his hold on the PL Golden Boot race. With 21 goals, the Norwegian leads Brentford’s Igor Thiago by four. He is also presently third in line for the European Golden Boot.

Fulham remains one of Haaland’s favourite league opponents. In seven career meetings, he has been involved in 10 goals (G7, A3), including the opener in this season’s reverse fixture.

He is perfectly positioned to extend that record against Fulham’s struggling defence. The value lies in backing the City marksman to inflict damage, either by scoring or assisting.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction 1: Haaland to score or assist at odds of 1.42 on Betway

City to impress across both halves

City started well against Liverpool but failed to score in the opening half. They compensated with an impressive second-half display, netting their first two second-half league goals of 2026.

City have been inconsistent across both halves in their last eight Premier League games. They last found the net in both halves of a league match against West Ham in late December 2025 – eight matchdays ago.

However, their head-to-head record against Fulham tells a different story. The Cityzens have scored in both halves in each of their last five meetings against the London-based outfit.

The Cottagers’ defensive fragility on the road is a significant factor. They’ve conceded the joint-fifth most away goals this season (21). This establishes them as particularly vulnerable travellers.

Given City’s historical H2H dominance, a return to scoring in each half appears likely for the hosts.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction 2: Manchester City to score in both halves at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Goal-fest at the Etihad

City registered 10 first-half shots against Liverpool – the highest by any team in the opening act of a PL game in recent memory. Although they scored twice after the interval against Liverpool, they are known to be even more toothless against lower-ranked sides.

Their reverse fixture at Craven Cottage featured nine goals. City won 5-4 in the highest scoring fixture this campaign. Fulham have also lost their last eight away league H2Hs with City by an aggregate score of 25-4.

City have scored 11 goals across their last five competitive games, while Fulham have scored in three straight outings. Defensively, Fulham are without a clean sheet in eight matches. Meanwhile, City have gone three matches without one.

Fulham will need to watch out for Antoine Semenyo. He scored twice and assisted in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over them earlier this season. Given the historical tendency for this fixture to produce goals, backing over three goals offers strong value.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction 3: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.30 on Betway

