Mainz vs Strasbourg predictions: Unbeaten streaks on the line

Our betting expert expects a tight affair between two in-form clubs. As a result, they could cancel each out in an exciting draw.

Best bets for Mainz vs Strasbourg

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Martial Godo at odds of 3.90 on Betway

Half-time/full-time - Draw/Draw at odds of 5.20 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mainz 1-1 Strasbourg

Mainz 1-1 Strasbourg Goalscorers prediction: Mainz: Phillip Tietz; Strasbourg: Martial Godo

At one stage this season, Mainz appeared to be heading towards relegation. However, under the guidance of Urs Fischer, they’ve banished those fears and started playing with confidence. As a result, the 05ers have risen in the Bundesliga standings, now sitting ninth with six games left to play.

They have already made history by reaching the quarter-final of a European competition for the first time. Now, the German side are effectively 180 minutes away from being the last four in the competition. Fischer’s charges need to firmly believe they can go all the way.

Victory over Hoffenheim over the weekend must have given them a significant boost as they brace for Strasbourg’s visit on Thursday. The Ligue 1 club have enjoyed a similar positive spell, which means they should be confident heading into this tie. Le Racing finished top of the league phase table, securing their first major European quarter-final since 1979/80.

Gary O’Neil’s troops can still finish in European places in Ligue 1. With six games to go, they’re only five points behind the pace. However, the former Wolves boss would rather take his team all the way and win the Conference League. First, he needs to guide them to a positive result in this tie, starting with avoiding defeat in Germany on Thursday.

Probable lineups for Mainz vs Strasbourg

Mainz expected lineup: Batz, Da Costa, Posch, Kohr, Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Lee, Mwene, Becker, Tietz

Strasbourg expected lineup: Penders, Doue, Omobamide, Doukoure, Chilwell, El Mourabet, Oyedele, Yassine, Nanasi, Godo, Enciso

Shared strikes almost a guarantee

Mainz have shown plenty of attacking quality in the Conference League this season. The Bundesliga outfit scored nine goals in their eight games, averaging 1.13 goals per game. Yet, their recent form has seen them blank only twice across their last 10 outings.

The 05ers scored at least twice in each of their last four games in a row. This implies they’re in a better attacking space at the moment. The visitors have been far more efficient in front of goal, scoring 14 goals in their eight Conference League fixtures. At an average of 1.75 goals per game, they carry a viable attacking threat.

It’s worth noting that Strasbourg only blanked in one of their eight games in this competition. Furthermore, they enter this game on the back of scoring three goals in their previous two outings. Additionally, 13 of the visitors’ last 15 games saw both teams score, which is a likely outcome on Thursday night.

Mainz vs Strasbourg Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on Betway

Godo in the European groove

Much of Strasbourg’s attacking impetus has come from Martial Godo. The Ivory Coast man broke the deadlock at the weekend in Strasbourg’s 3-1 win at home to Nice. The 23-year-old forward has been impressive for the visitors this term. He has scored eight goals and provided an assist in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

He’s now scored in back-to-back games for club and country and was on target in the last-16 clash with Rijeka. Godo only featured for 26 minutes that evening, and he grabbed the winner just seven minutes after being introduced to the piece.

The forward has been incredible in European football for Strasbourg. He’s now scored four goals and registered three assists in seven games for the club. That’s an average of one goal involvement per match.

Half of his 14 goals for the club arrived away from home, including three in the Conference League. As a result, he’s our candidate to find the back of the net against the Germans this Thursday.

Mainz vs Strasbourg Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Martial Godo at odds of 3.90 on Betway

Stalemate trend to persist

Both teams are in strong form at the moment, with each side building on impressive unbeaten runs. The hosts have not suffered a loss across their last eight fixtures, with their previous four outings all delivering victories. They’re also unbeaten at home in this competition this term and have only lost one of their eight matches.

Strasbourg’s run is slightly better, as they’ve gone 10 games unbeaten in all competitions. That run was split evenly into five draws and five triumphs. Additionally, Le Racing have yet to taste defeat in this season’s Conference League, regardless of the venue.

The home side will be confident of avoiding defeat in the first leg, as they’ve won each of their last six European matches. Meanwhile, O’Neil has overseen four wins in seven away dates with his team.

Since this is the first-ever meeting between the clubs, a stalemate won’t be a surprising result at the end of 90 minutes. However, it’s also worth noting that Mainz have drawn four of their last five games at half-time. With so much on the line, this one could also end in a draw after 45 minutes.

Mainz vs Strasbourg Betting Tip 3: Half-time/full-time - Draw/Draw at odds of 5.20 on Betway

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