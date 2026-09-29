Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria predictions: Eagles face AFCON trouble

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this AFCON qualifier. Nigeria’s poor start could allow the hosts to pick up a positive result.

Best bets for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau totals - Over 0.5 goals at odds of 2.03 on Betway

Double chance - Guinea-Bissau / Draw at odds of 2.18 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.43 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Nigeria Goalscorers prediction: Guinea-Bissau: Mama Balde - Nigeria: George Ilenikhena

Expectations are high for Guinea-Bissau ahead of this AFCON qualification campaign. They reached three consecutive Africa Cups of Nations before they failed to qualify for the 2025 edition in Morocco.

To make matters worse, the Djurtus are in a group with 2027 co-hosts Tanzania. That means there is only one qualification spot up for grabs in Group L and that goes to the team that finishes first.

Emiliano Te’s men got off to the best possible start by beating Tanzania 2-0 in their opening game. As a result, they sit top of the group heading into this crucial fixture. With the head-to-head record serving as the tie-breaker rather than goal difference, victory in this upcoming clash can’t be overstated.

Nigeria also secured three points in their opening game against Madagascar, but they were far from convincing. Some are questioning their ability to win matches without Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles were stunned by their visitors after just 16 minutes. However, debutant George Ilenikhena restored parity in first-half stoppage time. After the break, another debutant, Moses Usor, scored his first Super Eagles goal to win the match.

Head coach Eric Chelle will be concerned by his team’s lack of fluency, especially as they prepare for another tricky away game.

Probable lineups for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau expected lineup: Embadje, Encada, Sangante, Rofino, Simao, Dju, Dalcio, Semedo, Balde, Nhaga, Beto

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Usor, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon, Ilenikhena, Lookman

Enough firepower in home arsenal

After scoring twice in their first match against Tanzania, it’s slightly surprising that bookmakers haven’t given the hosts much of a chance here. Guinea-Bissau have scored three goals in each of their last two outings and are being underrated.

They have enough attacking quality in that squad to get on the scoresheet here. Beto and Mama Balde’s experience abroad will be crucial for the hosts’ attacking play. The former has already recorded an assist, while Balde found the net last time out.

This is not a watertight Nigerian defence. The Super Eagles conceded five goals in their recent three matches, highlighting their defensive problems of late. That should give Guinea-Bissau confidence that they can score at least once against Nigeria. Given the value on offer, this selection is difficult to ignore.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Guinea-Bissau totals - Over 0.5 goals at odds of 2.03 on Betway

Weaknesses to exploit

Despite Nigeria winning their opening game, they were seriously lacking cohesion and fluency against Madagascar. Nigeria were rescued by goals from two debutants. Before that win, the Super Eagles were on a two-game winless run.

Guinea-Bissau were also on a poor run of form before their victory over Tanzania. They were winless in four consecutive matches. However, the Djurtus were good value for the win. Additionally, they’ve got experience in overturning the Super Eagles. While the visitors enjoy a positive head-to-head record, a surprise is more possible at this stage.

Guinea-Bissau’s only win over Nigeria came in a similar situation. Guinea-Bissau stunned the African giants in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers away from home. Now at home in Bissau, the hosts can cause an upset, especially against a Nigeria side that is not yet at its best.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Guinea-Bissau / Draw at odds of 2.18 on Betway

Going against history

We’ve already established the home side’s attacking credentials. They’ve got a couple of star players who they can depend on for this fixture. After conceding eight goals in their recent five matches, Guinea-Bissau will struggle to keep out Nigeria’s attack.

Nigeria have also been productive in front of goal, scoring 10 goals in their recent five outings. That’s an average of two goals per 90 minutes. However, they might struggle to score more than once here. Each of Nigeria’s last three matches has produced goals at both ends.

As a result, we expect both teams to score in Bissau on Tuesday night. This pick goes against the history of this fixture. All four previous meetings between the two sides saw at least one team fail to score. They haven’t met for nearly three years and given the evidence, this pick makes sense now.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.43 on Betway

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