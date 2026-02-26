Gladbach vs Union Berlin predictions: Hosts held in nervy contest

Gladbach have just six points from their last ten Bundesliga games. While Union Berlin have recorded only seven points from their last eight matches.

Best bets for Gladbach vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin (1st goal) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Match drawn at odds of 3.20 with Betway

Under 0.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 2.70 with Betway

Want to explore more promotions? Learn all about the Easybet promo code.

Haven't joined Easybet yet? Explore our Easybet registration guide.

Discover the betting sites with welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Gladbach 1-1 Union Berlin

Goalscorers prediction: Gladbach – Honorat – Union Berlin: Ansah

Gladbach return to Borussia-Park to host Union Berlin on Saturday, as they aim to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Eugen Polanski’s men are currently enduring a difficult period. They’ve averaged just 0.75 points per game from their last eight games. Among teams currently outside the relegation area, only Wolfsburg have recorded a worse record during this timeframe.

Scoring goals has been a significant challenge for Die Fohlen, who average only 1.13 goals per game this season. The data highlights even bigger issues for Gladbach in front of their own fans. They’ve conceded an average of 1.91 goals per game at Borussia-Park, where they earn less than one point per match on average (0.91).

Union Berlin arrive in Monchengladbach maintaining a position in the top half of the Bundesliga. However, their form has also declined recently, as they average 0.88 points per game over their last eight matches. This suggests that the upcoming fixture is difficult to predict, as both teams are currently performing below their usual standards.

Steffen Baumgart’s side haven’t experienced many issues at home, recording a 1.42 points per game average. Their difficulties have primarily occurred on the road, where they average exactly one point per game away from the Alte Forsterei.

Probable lineups for Gladbach vs Union Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach expected lineup: Nicolas, Diks, Elvedi, Takai, Ullrich, Scally, Reitz, Castrop, Engelhardt, Honorat, Tabakovic

Union Berlin expected lineup: Rønnow, N’Soki, Doekhi, Querfeld, Kohn, Kemlein, Trimmel, Khedira, Schafer, Jeong, Ansah

Visitors offer value to open the scoring

Gladbach have scored first in only 27% of their home matches this season. Union Berlin, encouraged by their recent victory over Leverkusen, will aim to exploit the home side's fragile confidence. They’ve scored first in 36% of their away games this season, which is only slightly below the 41% league average.

There is a 46.15% probability that the visitors will score first this weekend. This appears to be a strong possibility, considering that Gladbach have fallen behind in 73% of their home fixtures during the 2025/26 campaign.

Historical head-to-head data also favours Union Berlin, as Gladbach have lost seven of the last 13 competitive meetings between the two clubs. With the relegation zone becoming a more immediate concern for the hosts, it is unlikely that they will start strongly in this match.

Gladbach vs Union Berlin Bet 1: Union Berlin (1st goal) at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Anticipating a stalemate

Neither side's current form is stable enough to make them a definitive choice for victory this weekend. Gladbach have 12 fewer points than they did at this same stage during the 2024/25 season. Union Berlin have five more points than last year, yet they have won only one of their last eight Bundesliga games, drawing four.

Gladbach have also recorded three draws in their last six matches, including a determined 1-1 result against Leverkusen. While betting markets suggest only a 31.25% probability of a draw, recent form indicates the likelihood should be higher.

Both teams are currently underperforming their xG. Gladbach’s xG is 28.8, but they’ve managed only 26 goals. Meanwhile, Union Berlin’s actual total of 29 goals is 2.4 lower than their xG of 31.4. However, goals are anticipated because the visitors have conceded 6.7 goals more than their 30.3 xGA. Gladbach have also conceded 3.7 more goals than their 35.3 xGA.

Gladbach vs Union Berlin Bet 2: Match drawn at odds of 3.20 with Betway

Backing a cagey first period

On average, Union Berlin do not score their first away goal until the 59th minute, and they typically do not concede on the road until the 52nd minute. Meanwhile, Gladbach typically score their first goal at home in the 50th minute.

These statistics suggest that this match will see goals after the halftime interval. The probability of a goalless first half is currently 37.04%. Furthermore, Gladbach have managed to score only six first-half goals in 11 home matches this season.

It’s also worth noting that more than a third (34%) of Union Berlin’s goals away from home have arrived after the 75th minute.

Gladbach vs Union Berlin Bet 3: Under 0.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 2.70 with Betway

+