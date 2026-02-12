Girona vs Barcelona predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break

Our betting expert expects a tight contest to see Girona compete for at least 45 minutes, with Barcelona’s class proving decisive in the second half.

Best bets for Girona vs Barcelona

First half - Girona to win or draw at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Second half - Barcelona to win at odds of 1.65 onBetway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Girona 1-2 Barcelona

- Girona 1-2 Barcelona Goalscorers prediction - Girona: Viktor Tsygankov - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo

Girona made a poor start to the 2025/26 season. However, their recent results and performances have been much better, as they head into this clash with one defeat across six matches. They missed a 98th-minute penalty, which would have sealed a priceless win at Sevilla in their last match.

Barcelona head into this game in good overall form, having won 12 of their last 13 La Liga matches. They’ve secured three comfortable victories in their recent matches, with Hansi Flick’s team scoring nine goals across that period. Despite that impressive run, they are still involved in a close title race with Real Madrid.

Probable lineups for Girona vs Barcelona

Girona expected lineup: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Blind, Reis, Rincon, Martin, Witsel, Lemar, Echeverri, Vanat, Tsygankov

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, De Jong, Bernal, Olmo, Fermin, Yamal, Lewandowski

Hosts to compete until the break

Barcelona’s tendency to start slowly has been a clear trend throughout this season, especially on the road. They’ve been behind at the break in five away La Liga matches. Even the bottom two clubs led at half-time at home to the defending champions.

A huge 74% of all the goals the visitors have conceded in the league have come in the first half. They’ve conceded four times in the opening 15 minutes on their travels.

That has to offer encouragement to an improving Girona side. Since taking just one point from their first five fixtures, they’ve lost only five out of 18 in La Liga. They bolstered their squad even more by signing Claudio Echeverri and Fran Beltran.

Michel’s team seem to have enough quality to compete in at least the first half of this game. Backing them to draw or lead at the break appeals with an implied probability of 51.3%.

Girona vs Barcelona Bet 1: First half - Girona to win or Draw at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Catalan derby to feature under four goals

Barcelona appeared very open for much of the first half of the season. While Hansi Flick has not abandoned the high line, he has made subtle defensive changes. Those have contributed to some improved displays at the back.

Heading into this match, Barca have kept five clean sheets across seven league outings. Six of those games ended with three or fewer goals in total. They only allowed one big chance and 0.80 xG against Mallorca in their last game.

That suggests this won’t be as high-scoring as some of the recent derbies between these clubs. The absence of Pedri and fitness concerns over Raphinha and Marcus Rashford will also hamper the visitors.

Under 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in each of Girona’s last 14 matches in all competitions. It seems attractive with an implied probability of 52.4% here.

Girona vs Barcelona Bet 2: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Barca to deliver after the break again

Despite those problems starting matches, there is a significant gulf in quality between Barcelona and most of their domestic opponents. That means they invariably find a way to win, often with the help of some second-half changes.

Their record after the break this season in La Liga is exceptional. Their second-half goal difference stands at a dominant +29. That’s compared to only +11 before the interval.

Girona have tended to be less competitive later on in games, as 59% of their goals conceded have come in the second half. They could also be without as many as seven players here, leaving Michel short on substitutes.

Therefore, this is another match where Barca’s class should eventually show. They are worth backing to win the second half.

Girona vs Barcelona Bet 3: Second half - Barcelona to win at odds of 1.65 on Betway

