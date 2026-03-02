Como vs Inter Milan predictions: Lariani to test league leaders

Our betting expert predicts Como and Inter Milan to share the spoils in a tense opening leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Best bets for Como vs Inter Milan

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Anastasios Douvikas to score or assist, at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Como 2-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Como: Anastasios Douvikas, Maxence Caqueret; Inter: Sebastian Esposito, Marcus Thuram

Como reached their first Coppa Italia semi-final in 40 years after defeating Antonio Conte’s Napoli 7-6 in a penalty shootout. The last time they played in an Italian Cup semi-final was in 1986, when they were knocked out by Sampdoria following a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

Cesc Fabregas are currently on a three-match unbeaten run. This streak includes a draw with AC Milan and a 2-0 win that ended Juventus' undefeated Serie A streak. In their most recent outing, they beat Lecce 3-1 at home. The Lariani have lost only one of their previous nine competitive fixtures across Serie A and Coppa Italia.

They are set to face a powerful Inter Milan team, who were knocked out by their rivals AC Milan at this same stage in the previous tournament. They enter this clash just over a week after being eliminated from the Champions League by Bodo/Glimt.

Inter defeated Genoa 2-0 in their last Serie A match, moving them 10 points clear of AC Milan at the top. As Italy’s best-performing side, the Nerazzurri have the momentum in their favour coming into this match.

Probable lineups for Como vs Inter Milan

Como expected lineup: Butez, Van de Brempt, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno, Perrone, Da Cunha, Vojvoda, Caqueret, Rodriguez, Douvikas

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto, Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Esposito, Thuram

No clean sheet in Como

Six of the last 10 competitive matches for Como and five of the previous 10 for Inter have ended with both teams scoring. Of the two clubs, Como were the most recent to fail to score when they played out a 0-0 draw with Atalanta at the start of February.

However, Como usually manage to find the net, having scored in 13 of their last 15 fixtures across all competitions.

The Nerazzurri are the most prolific side in Italy. With 64 Serie A goals, they have 21 more than their nearest rivals. They have not failed to score in 20 matches, a run dating back to early December when Liverpool won 1-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Given their respective scoring records this term, it is sensible to expect both teams to score, potentially multiple times each.

Como vs Inter Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Douvikas to play a significant role

Anastasios Douvikas has been a major influence recently, contributing to the opening goals in each of Como’s last two victories. Both of those wins—against Juventus and Lecce—were decided by a two-goal margin.

He first provided an assist for Mergim Vojvoda’s clinical finish against Juve before demonstrating his poaching skills to score the equaliser against Lecce.

That goal was his first in five Serie A matches, since his brace in Como’s 6-0 win over Torino in late January. Douvikas often finds the net late in games, as four of his last six competitive goals have been scored after the 60th minute.

The Greek marksman has not played a full 90 minutes in any of his last nine appearances. The last time he did so was in the 3-1 loss to AC Milan in mid-January.

With nine goals and one assist in 27 games across all competitions this term, Douvikas has the ability to cause problems for the Inter defence.

Como vs Inter Betting Tip 2: Anastasios Douvikas to score or assist, at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Goalfest in Lombardy

Cristian Chivu's men have scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 competitive games. The only times Inter failed to reach that mark were in both legs of their Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt, which they lost 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Como have also netted at least twice in back-to-back Serie A victories. Additionally, four of their last five home matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

In the Coppa Italia this season, Como’s four matches have recorded an average of 2.5 goals in the first-half alone. However, their recent head-to-head record against Inter remains poor.

The Nerazzurri have scored eight goals and conceded none in the last three meetings, including a 4-0 Serie A win in Milan. However, Como are playing with confidence on the back of their three-match unbeaten streak.

Given the current domestic form of both sides, the crowd can expect an entertaining and high-scoring encounter.

Como vs Inter Betting Tip 3: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.00 on Betway

