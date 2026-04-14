Arsenal vs Sporting CP predictions: Gunners face doubts after a slump

Our betting expert expects a deflated Arsenal team to continue their underwhelming performances and come away with a draw.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Sporting CP

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.98 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.14 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.40 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP

Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres; Sporting CP: Goncalo Inacio

Major questions have been raised in recent weeks over Arsenal’s ability to see their season through. The Gunners lost the League Cup final and were dumped out of the FA Cup in consecutive gameweeks. It now appears their grip on the Premier League title is slipping.

Mikel Arteta’s men were well below their best over the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to mid-table Bournemouth. That result has blown the title race wide open, with Manchester City still firmly in contention. Thankfully for the hosts, they carry a 1-0 advantage going into this second leg at the Emirates on Wednesday.

That said, the North Londoners were fortunate to leave Lisbon with the lead, as their performance was way below par. The Champions League has been a safe space for them this season. The Gunners remain unbeaten in 11 such fixtures. They will rely on that record as they aim to reach consecutive semi-finals in this competition for the first time in their history.

Sporting CP are eyeing their maiden appearance in a UCL semi-final, but they face a difficult task. The Lions won 1-0 away to Estrela over the weekend, a result they needed to keep themselves in the tie. However, history is against them, as Portuguese clubs have lost the last nine UCL quarter-finals.

Nonetheless, Rui Borges will take encouragement from last week’s performance at home. Sporting created several chances, but they were denied by outstanding goalkeeping from David Raya. If they can replicate that level of performance, they could tilt the tie in their favour.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting CP

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Sporting CP expected lineup: Silva, Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo, Morita, Simoes, Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves, Suarez

Shaky defence paves the way for goals

Despite Arsenal’s recent sluggish performances, they have put up excellent numbers in the UCL. The Gunners scored 27 goals in 11 games, averaging 2.46 goals per game. Although they kept clean sheets in seven of those 11 matches, they appear to be on shaky ground.

That could create opportunities for the visitors who have been sharp in attack, especially with Luis Suarez leading the line. The Lions have scored 22 goals in their 11 matches, averaging exactly two goals per game. However, they’ve also conceded 10 more goals than Arsenal (5), which indicates they tend to struggle at the back.

Borges’ men will likely back themselves to score at least once, especially after Bournemouth scored twice at the venue on Saturday. Three of the last four head-to-heads saw both teams find the back of the net at least once.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.98 on Betway

Martinelli & Gyökeres to decide the clash

Gabriel Martinelli has been the home side’s primary threat in the competition this term. The Brazilian is tied for eighth in the scoring charts after scoring six goals for the Gunners. He also played a key role in last week’s turnaround, driving forward before delivering a pinpoint cross that led to Kai Havertz’s last-gasp winner.

However, he’s only scored once in the last 10 for both club and country. Still, Arsenal have another player in strong form across both domestic and international stages. Viktor Gyokeres had a quiet return to his old stomping ground last week, but there’s no doubt that he’s a top finisher.

He converted Arsenal’s penalty against Bournemouth and also had another goal ruled out for offside. The Swede has now scored six goals in his last five for club and country. Gyokeres will no doubt be a threat against his former team on Wednesday night.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.14 on Betway

Arsenal’s unbeaten run tips the balance

Bournemouth’s win over the weekend underlined the growing nerves inside the Emirates Stadium. Sporting will be eager to take advantage of that. However, the Lions have won only one of their last eight European matches. They also have a poor record against English opposition.

They haven’t won any of their last 10 such matches away from home, drawing five and losing five. Although Arsenal have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, it’s difficult to ignore their unbeaten record in the UCL. In addition, the Gunners have advanced from 17 of their last 18 European two-legged ties when winning the first leg on the road.

The hosts have lost just once across their previous 23 European games at the Emirates. Losing this one seems near impossible. The game should likely end in a draw on the night, with the Gunners progressing on aggregate.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.40 on Betway

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