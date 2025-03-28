St Etienne vs PSG Predictions: Ligue 1 Title on the Cards at Sainte

Saturday could be the day that PSG lift their 13th Ligue 1 title, away at St Etienne. We predict three vital points, but it may not be enough - yet.

+

St Etienne vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for St Etienne vs PSG

PSG to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.15 on Betway

We predict a 3-1 win for PSG away at St Etienne.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Whether PSG win this game or not isn’t really up for debate, it’s more a question of by how many. Luis Enrique’s men have won seven games in a row in Ligue 1, and are unbeaten all season. St Etienne, in 17th place, shouldn’t change that, and a title win is possible.

The hosts are in a relegation battle, having gone nine games without a win, and they haven’t kept a clean sheet since November. That’s far from ideal when you’re going up against a side with 73 goals in 26 matches, especially with Ousmane Dembele in blistering form.

Probable Lineups for St Etienne vs PSG

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Beraldo, Willian Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

St Etienne Expected Lineup: Larsonneur, Macon, Abdelhamid, Nade, Petrot, Moueffek, Ekwah, Cardona, Bouchouari, Davitashvili, Stassin

Enrique’s PSG are Relentless

It’s rare to see a team in Europe’s top leagues dominate their division like PSG does. The Parisiens are close to an invincible campaign, and if results go their way, they could clinch the title this weekend. It’d require a shock Marseille defeat, and a Nice/Monaco draw, but the French giants will do their bit.

Enrique’s men have been relentless, winning seven league matches in a row - scoring 3+ goals in all but one. Six of their last seven have ended with over 3.5, and their last game saw them beat rivals, Marseille. It’s hard to see how ASSE, with Maxime Bernauer suspended and 18 goals conceded in six, could keep them at bay.

Dembele is the key threat, having netted eight goals in his last nine appearances for both club and country. He’s also scored in every Ligue 1 game he’s started since December.

St Etienne vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Enrique's Side Stronger After the Break

PSG have been prolific in front of goal all season. However, what’s interesting is that so many goals have come in the second half of their Ligue 1 fixtures. They’ve also scored more in the final 15 minutes (19) than any other team in the league.

Over the course of 2024/25, the league leaders have found the net 32 times - and conceded seven - in first halves. Second halves, you ask? That goes to 41 scored and 18 conceded, a jump of 20 goals.

Add the fact that St Etienne have the third-worst second-half record in the division, and everything becomes clearer. Eirik Horneland’s side have conceded 10 in the final 15 minutes of matches, and we know how PSG thrive there. Unfortunately, no away fans will be there to see it as they’ve been banned for this one.

St Etienne vs PSG Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

The Parisiens’ Leaky Backline

As phenomenal as PSG have been going forward, their defense remains vulnerable. No team in the division has been involved in more games where both teams have scored (77%). It doesn’t matter whether it’s home or away, they’ve only played six games where it hasn’t happened.

Les Verts believe they can get on the scoresheet, especially considering they’ve scored in 10 of their last 12. Even in defeat, ASSE tend to find a way, and with the Parisiens hardly watertight, they’ll see opportunities to exploit. They did so the last time they met, with Zuriko Davitashvili scoring at the Parc des Princes in a 2-1 loss.

With all this in mind, our St Etienne vs PSG predictions indicate it would be no surprise to see goals at both ends.