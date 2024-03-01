Sheffield United vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners to continue hot streak

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Monday night’s Premier League fixture involving Sheffield United and Arsenal.

+

Winning only three Premier League games this season, Sheffield United are staring relegation down the barrel, unless something miraculous occurs between now and May.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime result - Arsenal/Arsenal @ 1.46 with Supabets

Arsenal clean sheet @ 1.72 with Supabets

Goal difference - more than four @ 2.86 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their away win at fellow strugglers Luton helped to claw the Hatters back into focus for the Blades. Both sides are sat on 13 points, 11 away from safety with the Blades being bottom based on goal difference.

That Luton victory was sandwiched between two 5-0 home drubbings at the hands of Aston Villa and Brighton, a worrying factor for Chris Wilder’s men.

To make matters worse, they have to entertain a rampant Arsenal who are making a serious case for the title this season.

The Gunners have yet to lose a league game in 2024 and have been in menacing form of late.

With their fellow title contenders, Liverpool and Manchester City playing before they do, a victory at Bramall Lane on Monday night is non-negotiable.

No slowing down

The visitors are on a run of six consecutive wins in the league and don’t appear to be slowing down.

Even with crucial injuries to the likes of Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal have been racking up three points every week to remain in the top three of the Premier League.

The Gunners have won at halftime and fulltime in each of their last three league outings and coming up against the division’s worst team won’t pose much of a challenge.

In the reverse fixture last year, Arsenal put in a five-star performance to win 5-0, leading 1-0 at the break.

They’ve beaten the Blades in four consecutive head-to-heads in all competitions.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Fulltime result - Arsenal/Arsenal @ 1.46 with Supabets

Defensive foundation

While Arsenal’s attackers have been enjoying the plaudits in recent weeks, it’s their backline that has laid the foundation for their performances.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and company have been superb, conceding just three goals in their last six domestic matches.

46% of their away dates in the league have ended with a clean sheet for Mikel Arteta’s charges and the last two meetings with Sheffield United yielded the same result.

With 23 goals conceded in 26 games, the north London outfit boast the league’s best defence and facing the division’s worst attack won’t offer any cause for concern.

The Blades have failed to score in 11 of their 26 games this term.