Sevilla vs Cadiz Predictions and Betting Tips: Sevilla to condemn Cadiz to Segunda Division

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the midweek La Liga clash between Sevilla and Cadiz, including 8.10 odds on the correct score.

Sevilla’s disappointing season was encapsulated by how they lost to Villarreal over the weekend.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Sevilla clean sheet @ 2.41 with Supabets

Matchbet & totals - Sevilla & over 2.5 goals @ 3.05 with Supabets

Correct score - Sevilla to win 2-0 @ 8.10 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They twice surrendered the lead and conceded in the 97th minute to lose all three points and their five-game unbeaten run along with it.

Quique Sánchez Flores’s men have a chance to better last season’s finish (12th) as they’re currently two points off 10th place.

Weekend reports suggest that Flores could get a contract extension at the end of this campaign, granting Los Nervionenses some much-needed stability.

Sevilla host relegation-threatened Cadiz at the Stadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night, a game they should win on paper.

Cadiz gave themselves a proper chance at survival with a 1-0 win over Getafe last weekend. They enter this fixture five points and one place adrift of safety.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side must believe they can get the job done if they’re to maintain their La Liga status next season.

Shutout in Seville

Sevilla have conceded more goals than they’ve scored in the league this term (GF47, GA49).

However, it’s the visitor’s lack of efficiency in front of goal that suggests the hosts can secure a shutout on Wednesday night.

Cadiz found the net only 24 times, the least in the division as they average 0.47 goals per game.

The Yellow Submarine failed to score in 49% of their La Liga fixtures this term and in four of their last six meetings with Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tip 1: Sevilla clean sheet @ 2.41 with Supabets

Problems on the road

The hosts have enjoyed a positive record at home recently, winning four of their last five fixtures in their backyard.

However, they’ve lost just as many games as they’ve won in front of their fans, offering the visitors some hope of a victory (W6, L6).

If Pellegrino’s men could muster up a victory here, it would be their first win away from home for the season, an unlikely outcome at this stage of the campaign.

Los Nervionenses dominate the head-to-head with four wins from the last six meetings, including the corresponding fixture early last year.

Sevilla’s last four games at home produced more than two goals on the day.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Sevilla & over 2.5 goals @ 3.05 with Supabets

A worrying trend

The last meeting between these two ended 2-2 but Sevilla have improved to a degree since then.

They’ve only registered one win by two goals, however, over the last eight league games, the hosts averaged 1.75 goals per game.

Cadiz have developed a worrying trend away from home in that they’ve lost 2-0 on five occasions, the most popular defeat scoreline on their travels.

The hosts could capitalise on that weakness here and land a double blow to the visitors, condemning them to relegation into the Segunda Division.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Betting Tip 3: Correct score - Sevilla to win 2-0 @ 8.10 with Supabets