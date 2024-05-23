Sevilla vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca to end La Liga season on a high

Betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the La Liga match involving Sevilla and Barcelona, including 3.70 odds on the winning margin.

Sevilla will certainly be disappointed with how their season has panned out. They are guaranteed to finish with fewer points than last term.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Halftime/ fulltime result - Barcelona/Barcelona @ 2.63 with Supabets

Matchbet & both teams to score - Barcelona & Yes @ 2.89 with Supabets

Winning margin - Barcelona to win by one goal @ 3.70 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, they can still match their 12th-place finish if they can snap a three-game losing streak to secure three points against last season’s La Liga champions.

Barcelona will visit the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night having already surrendered their title as Spanish league champions.

Xavi’s troops have booked their place in next season’s Champions League and can’t be pegged back by third-placed Girona.

While the Catalan side have nothing more to play for, they should aim to continue their excellent form and end the season with another victory.

No home advantage

Sevilla have been through three managers this season in an effort to help them march up the La Liga table.

However, Quique Sánchez Flores hasn’t been entirely successful, especially of late as his side are on a three-game run of defeats, one to already-relegated Cadiz.

Rojiblancos can’t count on home-ground advantage as they’ve lost more than they’ve won in their backyard (L7, W6).

Barcelona can take advantage of that from the get-go, especially with their record of winning eight games in the first half on the road this term.

La Blaugrana converted seven of those leads into three points. The hosts lost four first halves at home but they’ve never converted any of those into victories (D1, L3).

Additionally, Barca have yet to taste defeat at halftime in 13 away dates across all competitions.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Barcelona/Barcelona @ 2.63 with Supabets

Goals expected

It’s extraordinary to think that Barcelona scored a whole 30 goals more than Sevilla this season. The visitors average 1.89 goals per game away from their home base.

67% of both teams’ respective home and away fixtures in the league this season produced goals at either end, a likely outcome here on Sunday.

The hosts scored 26 of their 47 goals at home and have netted in 83% of their home fixtures.

The fact that Barca conceded an average of 1.22 goals per game on the road this season will encourage the home faithful that their side can dent the visiting defence.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Barcelona & Yes @ 2.89 with Supabets

One goal to be the difference

Judging by their respective campaigns, it shouldn’t be a completely one-sided affair. Xavi’s men could edge this game based on their current form.

They’ve also dominated recent meetings with Sevilla, winning each of the last four matches while being undefeated in 16 league games against the hosts.

One goal could be the difference for the Catalans as it has been in 15 of their 25 victories this term (60%).

Meanwhile, Sevilla lost 16 La Liga games this season, 12 of them by a single goal. Barcelona won two of the last four head-to-heads by a single goal.