Serbia vs England predictions: Low-scoring affair in Belgrade

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After another lacklustre win over minnows Andorra this weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s England will face much tougher opponents in Serbia on Tuesday evening.

Best bets for Serbia vs England

Match Drawn at odds of 3.40 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 with Betway

Morgan Rogers Anytime goalscorer at odds of 4.00 with Betway

Serbia and England will play out a tight and tense 1-1 draw in Belgrade.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England have won all four of the matches they’ve played. Despite that, the pressure is rising on boss Thomas Tuchel as his team face a challenging game in Serbia on Tuesday night.

The Serbians are eager to secure a win to solidify their second-place position in Group K. They are undefeated in their qualifying campaign and have kept three clean sheets. However, they have found the net only four times.

Serbia secured a 1-0 victory in Latvia on Saturday, with Dusan Vlahovic’s early first-half goal proving decisive. They are a very durable and aggressive team that can certainly pose plenty of problems for the Three Lions on set plays.

England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign has been rather underwhelming so far. Drawn in a group with Andorra, Latvia, and Albania, many expected fireworks and plenty of goals from them under their new boss, Thomas Tuchel.

However, many would argue that this squad has regressed since Tuchel’s appointment. The team has looked sluggish and have often lacked attacking ambition. This was evident in their recent match against Andorra, where they registered a modest 11 shots at goal despite their 83% ball possession. They will need a more determined performance to get all three points in Belgrade on Tuesday night.

Probable lineups for Serbia vs England

Serbia expected lineup: Petrovic; Zivkovic, Milenkovic, Erakovic, Pavlovic, Samardzic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Terzic, Mitrovic, Vlahovic

England expected lineup: Pickford; Lewis-Skelly, James, Burn, Guehi, Rice, Anderson, Madueke, Gordon, Rogers, Kane

A draw may be enough for England

With 12 points from their first four games, a draw in Belgrade will be enough for England. This would keep Serbia five points behind the Three Lions, with a game in hand. Thomas Tuchel is a pragmatic manager with a focus on tournament strategy, and he’ll understand the importance of avoiding defeat this week.

Given England’s dominant position in Group K and their uninspiring performances in recent games, a draw is the most likely outcome in the Match Odds market.

Serbia will be backed by a passionate home crowd in Belgrade and possess proven attacking threats, such as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic scored in Latvia on Saturday afternoon as a lone striker. However, he may be partnered by Mitrovic on Tuesday in a match they will welcome, particularly given England’s recent form.

Serbia vs England Bet 1: Match Drawn at odds of 3.40 with Betway

Two tight defences clash

Despite their offensive form, England – like Serbia – are yet to concede a goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying. Matches between two strong defences normally result in a very tight and cagey affair. This is exactly what is expected on Tuesday night.

After a narrow two-goal win over Andorra, England will be more cautious than usual in Belgrade. Serbia will be determined to avoid a loss, as it could lead to Albania challenging for second place in Group K.

The betting markets suggest there is a 60.24% chance of fewer than three goals being scored. However, this probability may even be closer to 65% or more, especially since England’s forward options behind Harry Kane are not yet performing consistently.

Serbia vs England Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 with Betway

Rogers to score his first senior goal for England

Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze failed to capitalise on their chance to make an impression on the England senior team against Andorra. Tuchel is likely to make changes in the final third against Serbia following a disappointing attacking performance against the minnows.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is eager for an opportunity to play. The 23-year-old is a strong and physical player who will provide a good matchup against the Serbian defence that also likes to defend man-to-man. He is a progressive talent who scored 14 goals in all competitions last season.

Rogers is currently priced with only a 25% chance of scoring at any time on Tuesday, but this depends largely on his inclusion in the starting XI. However, if he is, this could prove the value bet this trio of Serbia vs England predictions.