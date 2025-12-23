Senegal vs Botswana predictions: The Lions primed to tame the Zebras

Our betting expert expects Senegal to showcase their strength and brush Botswana aside in their first match of the 2025 AFCON.

Best bets for Senegal vs Botswana

1x2 - Senegal at odds of 1.24 on Betway

Senegal to win to nil - Yes at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Sadio Mane at odds of 2.28 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Senegal 4-0 Botswana

Goalscorers prediction: Senegal: Sadio Mane x3, Habib Diarra

Despite having a wealth of top-class talent over the years, Senegal have only lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy once. The 2021 success highlighted just how good their golden generation is, but questions remain over whether they can repeat the feat.

The Lions of Teranga put Kenya to the sword in the final warm-up game for the tournament. They trashed them 8-0 last month. Senegal also carry strong momentum from an impressive World Cup qualification campaign.

This will be Senegal’s 18th appearance at AFCON. They will be eager to reclaim the title from Cote d’Ivoire. Currently ranked second in Africa and 19th globally, the Lions of Teranga are one of the heavy favourites for Africa’s crown.

Meanwhile, Botswana are making their second-ever appearance at an AFCON tournament. Morena Ramoreboli’s team have struggled for consistency. However, the coach promises his squad will put up a strong fight in Morocco.

Botswana’s previous AFCON was back in 2012, so they enter this edition without any pressure on their shoulders. Their qualification campaign delivered a 1-1 away to Egypt, so they can’t simply be written off. However, a group-stage exit still seems to be the most likely outcome.

Predicted lineups for Senegal vs Botswana

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, Gueye, Camara, P. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane, I. Sarr

Botswana expected lineup: Kaosipula, Velaphi, Leinanyane, Gaolaolwe, Johnson, Seakanyeng, Mohutiswa, Ditsele, Boy, Sesinyi, Orebonye

Senegal’s strength could prove too much

With Botswana sitting 138th in the world rankings, this opening Group D game looks one-sided on paper. The Zebras don’t have a lot of AFCON experience behind them. They’ve lost all three group games in their only appearance at the tournament.

Ramoreboli’s men aren’t in the best of form as well, having lost four of their last five matches. Last week, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tunisia in preparation for the continental showpiece. The underdogs haven’t won any of their last eight matches in regulation time since March.

As a result, Senegal are heavy favourites to win this match. They arrive in Morocco on the back of six victories in their last seven internationals. The Teranga Lions are usually strong in their opening AFCON fixture. They’ve remained unbeaten in their last 15 such matches.

Pape Thiaw’s side have been unbeaten inside 90 minutes at AFCON since the 2019 final. Four of their last five internationals featured more than three goals on the day. Senegal’s strength should overpower Botswana. The 2021 champions are likely to secure a commanding win over Botswana.

Senegal vs Botswana Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Senegal

Senegal set for another clean-sheet win

Senegalese fans are used to seeing their team secure clinical wins. They can expect more of the same here. Thiaw’s men have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four outings, only conceding to Brazil. Senegal’s last five AFCON openers resulted in a victory for them. Four of those victories came without conceding a goal, which is an 80% clean-sheet rate.

Defensively, they’re difficult to break down. They have seen both teams score in only one of their last nine AFCON group games. These nations have met only twice before, and the Teranga Lions won on both occasions without conceding.

Senegal vs Botswana Betting Tip 2: Senegal to win to nil - Yes

Mane to fire the Lions to goals

Senegal’s captain, Sadio Mane, has been their talisman for a while now. He leads the line for the Lions of Teranga and does it remarkably well. Mane has never lost a game for the national team when scoring, a feat spanning 42 games.

His last six international goals arrived before the hour mark. You wouldn’t bet against him scoring several times against Botswana. Mane is in top form for his club, having scored in his last two appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Liverpool man netted a hat-trick in his last international appearance, part of the 8-0 thrashing of Kenya. He’ll be one of the primary candidates to find the back of the net on Tuesday night.

Senegal vs Botswana Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Sadio Mane

