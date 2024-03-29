Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to edge a close affair

Explore predictions and betting tips for Saturday evening’s PSL encounter involving Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates.

+

Ever since Lehlohonolo Seema took over the reins at Sekhukhune United, they’ve been flying high in the DSTV Premiership.

Four wins on the bounce have propelled them to sixth in the PSL standings, just three points off third place for a spot in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates to score first @ 1.78 with 10bet

Under 1.75 goals @ 2.16 with 10be t

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Orlando Pirates @ 4.10 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, before the international break, Babina Noko were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Amazulu.

They will be licking their wounds when they welcome Orlando Pirates to the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates themselves have been in excellent form in 2024, having yet to taste defeat in any competition.

They booked their semi-final spot in the Nedbank Cup with a 4-0 win over Hungry Lions the last time out.

Jose Riveiro’s men must now focus on the league where they find themselves in second place and with a realistic chance of making the CAF Champions League.

With 10 games left to play, the Bucs can’t drop points as the chasing pack are right on their heels for a top-three finish.

Making an early mark

When on the road this season, Mabakabaka have been more efficient in front of goal in the first period. They’ve scored 62% (5) of their away goals in the first half.

The Sowetan giants have made their mark on away dates by taking the lead first in 50% of their games on the road.

Seema’s charges seem to leak goals equally between the first and second periods when playing in Polokwane.

While they’ve taken the lead in four of nine home fixtures this term, they’ve also allowed their opponents to strike first as many times (44%).

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates to score first @ 1.78 with 10bet

Inefficiency in front of goal

Both sides have scored an average of just over a goal per game this season. 14 of Pirates’ 20 league games have produced less than two goals on the day.

Sekhukhune United’s record isn’t much better as 13 of their 19 PSL fixtures have resulted in fewer than two goals in the game.

All four of their previous PSL head-to-heads have been low-scoring affairs, all of which were under 2.5 goals.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Under 1.75 goals @ 2.16 with 10bet

A slow burner

Five of Orlando Pirates’ previous away league games have ended in draws at halftime. Altogether, the Bucs have drawn 60% of their fixtures on the road this term at the break.

42% of Sekhukhune United’s PSL matches have been deadlocked after 45 minutes with four of their nine home games producing the same result.

Even though the hosts enter this game on the back of four consecutive league wins, they have only beaten Pirates once in seven meetings across all competitions.

With the visitors converting three of their seven halftime draws into victories, there is an argument for Riveiro’s men to come away with three points on Saturday.

Additionally, Pirates have overturned Sekhukhune United in each of their last three head-to-heads including the reverse fixture in November last year.