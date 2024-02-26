Sassuolo vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: Napoli to edge Sassuolo

We share predictions and betting tips for the Serie A fixture between Sassuolo and Napoli, including 2.50 odds on the first time to score.

+

Even with a new manager at the helm, Napoli’s defensive frailties came to the fore on Sunday night as they allowed Cagliari to equalise in stoppage time.

Francesco Calzona follows hot on the heels of Walter Mazzarri and Rudi Garcia, who failed to get Napoli challenging for the Serie A title again.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tips

Double chance - Napoli/Draw @ 1.22 with Supabets

Last team to score - Napoli @ 1.60 with Supabets

First team to score - Sassuolo @ 2.50 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Even with the title far from their grasp, Napoli still have much to play for this season. Calzona will hope his return can help them secure European qualification.

They’re currently in ninth place, four points behind Conference League qualification and nine points away from a spot in the Europa League next term.

However, they’ve already dropped points to a relegation-threatened side on Sunday and must now travel to the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore on Wednesday night to face Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi are being pulled into the relegation fight and are currently 17th, level on points with Verona.

Emiliano Bigica’s men have a game in hand, which makes their home fixture against Napoli in midweek a crucial one to avoid defeat.

In with a chance

The home side are in a poor patch of form having collected just one point from their previous six Serie A games.

You would think they’d prefer playing in their backyard but the Neroverdi have lost more games at home than they’ve won (W3, L6).

Napoli are on a run of three consecutive 1-1 draws in all competitions and only won once in their last five games.

However, the Scudetto holders have won five of their 13 away league dates this term and are in a better place to win on Wednesday night.

Even though they were leading at the weekend, they conceded late into added time, suggesting that the hosts could rescue a point but with the visitors winning each of the last four head-to-heads, it seems unlikely.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Napoli/Draw @ 1.22 with Supabets

An action-packed second half

Napoli have had their talisman return from the Africa Cup of Nations in decent form. Victor Osimhen has now scored twice in his last two appearances for the club.

The Gli Azzurri tend to score late in Serie A with 62% of their goals coming after the restart. 10 of their 17 away goals this season have come in the second period.

70% of those 10 strikes occurred after the 76th minute. The hosts also seem to let it slip late in league games this term.

Bigica’s charges shipped 28 goals in the second stanza with 15 coming beyond the 76th minute and since they conceded a late winner against Empoli on Saturday, it could happen again.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Last team to score - Napoli @ 1.60 with Supabets

Home confidence in front of goal

Even though Sassuolo’s joint top-scorer, Dominico Berardi could miss Wednesday’s match through a knee injury, his replacement is more than capable of leading the line.

Andrea Pinamonti netted nine times this season, including the last time out against Cagliari. The hosts will rely on him to pack the first punch against Calzona’s men.

Sassuolo have scored first in 50% of their home fixtures, taking a lead into halftime in 42% of those games.

When Napoli are away from home, they allowed their opponents to score first in six of their 13 Serie A games.

The Blues’ defensive struggles could give the hosts much-needed confidence to land the first blow on Wednesday night.