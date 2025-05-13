San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Predictions: Visitors Bounce Back

Get 3 San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami predictions & betting tips from our football expert ahead of this MLS clash on 15th May at 04:30.

+

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami to win at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Over 4.5 Goals at odds of 3.40 with Betway

Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Inter Miami will edge out the Earthquakes 3-2 in a thrilling end-to-end contest.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

San Jose Earthquakes entertain the star-studded Inter Miami, who are full of confidence following back-to-back victories. Meanwhile, Inter Miami will be eager to respond after a surprise 4-1 defeat away to Minnesota United.

San Jose have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the MLS so far this season, winning five, losing six and drawing only one game. This suggests there is rarely any middle ground in their performances - they are either great or below par.

Entertainment is guaranteed with the Earthquakes, though. They’ve scored 26 goals in 12 games, making them the leading scorers in the MLS. By comparison, an Inter Miami side featuring Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez has scored 21 goals in 11 games.

Inter Miami were humbled 4-1 at Minnesota on Saturday, where Suarez was absent due to personal reasons. The Uruguayan forward is still a doubt for Inter Miami’s second road game in succession this week.

Despite the surprise loss at Minnesota, Javier Mascherano’s side are just six points shy of the MLS summit with a game in hand. Their away form has been rock-solid, averaging two points per game from their five road games so far.

Probable Lineups for San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami

San Jose Earthquakes Expected Lineup: Daniel; Rodrigues, Romney, Munie, Jones, Costa, Leroux, Harkes, Espinoza, Bouda, Arango

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari; Weigandt, Alba, Allen, Lujan, Bright, Busquets, Picault, Cremaschi, Messi, Suarez

Herons to Get Back to Winning Ways

Despite losing 4-1 at Minnesota, Mascherano was adamant that his side weren’t outplayed in the contest. The Argentine was fiercely supportive of his team, but losing four of their last five games has posed questions about their defensive structure.

Mascherano hopes that Fafa Picault and Luis Suarez will both be available for selection to face San Jose in midweek. If both return to the starting XI, Inter Miami will be a much different proposition for the Earthquakes.

Suarez acts as the focal point for the rest of Inter Miami’s forwards to link up with. His presence was sorely missed on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Bet 1: Inter Miami to win at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Goal Fest on the Horizon

Among our San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami predictions, this betting tip stands out for its value. Five or more goals have been scored in 43% of San Jose’s home games and 40% of Inter Miami’s away games so far this season.

The betting markets have set the odds for over 4.5 goals at just 29.41%, giving us plenty of value.

A potential return to action for Luis Suarez would only serve to strengthen our case for backing Over 4.5 Goals. San Jose are currently the MLS top scorers too, so it’s clear they also have an attacking mindset.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Bet 2: Over 4.5 Goals at odds of 3.40 with Betway

Expect Action Inside the First 45

We also think it’s worth backing the prospect of two or more goals being scored in the first half at odds against. Two or more goals have been scored in the first half of 57% home games for San Jose and 60% of away games for Inter Miami.

The betting markets currently have the probability of Over 1.5 Goals occurring in the opening 45 at just 47.62%. This may be due to the potential absence of Luis Suarez for Inter Miami. This bet would’ve still landed in their recent loss to Minnesota, even without the presence of Suarez.

With the Earthquakes gaining confidence after back-to-back wins, they will likely push forward early to take the lead.