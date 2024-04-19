Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards in Durban

Explore predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs, including a halftime/fulltime selection.

Mediocrity is the most suitable word to describe the season of both teams. Richards Bay are in dire straits at the minute, 15th on the PSL log and heading for a relegation playoff.

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Their victory the last time out against Moroka Swallows provided slight relief but they’re still nine points behind the Birds with a game in hand.

With seven games left to play ahead of this weekend, the Natal Rich Boyz can’t afford to drop precious points if they’re to climb out of their precarious position.

Kaizer Chiefs were lucky that their Sowetan rivals, Orlando Pirates put Golden Arrows to the sword the last time out. If not, the Amakhosi could have dropped out of the top eight.

For now, it seems that the Glamour Boys are on course to finish this horrid season in the top eight but with seven games left to play, they need to be on top of their game.

A visit to the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon awaits the Naturena outfit as they try to consolidate their position in the DSTV Premiership.

Far from a goal-fest

Between both teams, they average under a goal per game in their respective home and away PSL fixtures this term.

Worrying for Chiefs is their propensity to concede when on the road, shipping 12 goals in as many games, offering a glimmer of hope to the KZN outfit.

Richards Bay have been poor at home this term, scoring 10 and allowing the opponent to score 13 goals in a dozen fixtures.

13 of the host’s league games produced fewer than two goals while 17 of the Amakhosi’s 23 PSL games saw less than two goals scored on the day.

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals - @1.02 at 10bet, odds correct as of Friday 19th of April.

Short of the mark

Cavin Johnson’s men have fallen short of the mark on the road this season. Chiefs have only won three away league fixtures, losing half of their clashes outside of the FNB Stadium.

11 of their 23 matches ended in a halftime draw (48%) with five ending all square (45%) after 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the hosts went into the break deadlocked in 13 of their 23 PSL games, four of which ended in a draw.

With both teams in relatively poor form, they could play out to a stalemate in Durban.

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/draw - @1.02 at 10bet, odds correct as of Friday 19th of April.

Defensive instabilities

Even though goals are hard to come by for both teams, their respective defensive troubles may lead to the net bulging at least once on either side.

Richards Bay netted 17 goals this season, 11 of those have arrived after the restart.

Meanwhile, the Amakhosi have scored 19 goals through the season, 11 came in the second period.

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 3: Both teams to score - second half - @1.02 at 10bet, odds correct as of Friday 19th of April.