Real Madrid vs Girona Predictions: Hosts to Take Charge in 1st Half

Real Madrid are winless in three La Liga games but host Girona on Sunday. With Girona losing four of their last five, our expert foresees a home win.

+

Real Madrid vs Girona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Girona

• Real Madrid to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

• Under 3.5 Goals at odds of 1.72 with Betway

• Real Madrid to Win 1st Half 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at odds of 2.00 with Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid host Girona this weekend desperate to end a run of only two points from a possible nine in February. The visitors have endured an equally torrid period, losing four of their six La Liga games so far in 2025.

Real’s narrow loss at Espanyol on 1st February has since been compounded by draws against city rivals Atletico and Osasuna.

It was no surprise that the Madrid derby was a tightly contested affair, since Atleti are currently in close pursuit of Real at the La Liga summit. However, Real’s lackluster showing in Pamplona was compounded by Jude Bellingham’s sending-off against Osasuna. Ancelotti’s side were left hanging on in the closing stages with ten men, and Bellingham will be banned for the Girona game.

Girona have struggled since the turn of the New Year. The frustrating thing for them will be that three of their four defeats in 2025 have come by slender, one-goal margins.

Only Atletico Madrid have convincingly beaten them, but being on the wrong side of these narrow margins has surely affected the team’s morale. They will also be without Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera through suspension.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Girona

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Garcia, Tchouameni, Asencio, Diaz, Modric, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Junior, Mbappe

Girona Expected Lineup: Gazzaniga; Lopez, Blind, Krejci, Romeu, Martinez, Gutierrez, Asprilla, Tsyhankov, Gil, Stuani

Real Madrid Return to Winning Ways but Remain Vulnerable at the Back

Real Madrid have won their last three games against Girona and have also scored first in six of their last seven meetings.

Real’s points per game average when scoring first at home is 3.00, which means the visitors will be in trouble if they fall behind early on. Girona’s points per game average when conceding first away from home is just 0.33 points.

That said, there is no reason to believe the visitors can’t get on the scoresheet. Real have conceded an average of one goal per home game. They have only kept a clean sheet in one of their last ten league games.

Real Madrid vs Girona Bet 1: Real Madrid to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Less Than Four Goals Expected

Only five (20.8%) of Girona’s 24 La Liga games this season have featured four or more goals at either end.

In fact, 55% of Real’s home games have finished with four or more goals scored. Nevertheless, with Girona likely to play cautiously and Real facing Man City in the Champions League in midweek, it is hard to see this fixture becoming an end-to-end high-paced contest.

The absence of Jude Bellingham will be a blow for Real’s creativity and drive in the final third. With seven goals and six assists to his name in 20 matches, his absence will be felt this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Girona Bet 2: Under 3.5 Goals at odds of 1.72 with Betway

Real to Take Control in the Opening 45

Real’s average time for scoring their first goal in home games is the 29th minute. They have scored at least once in 55% of first halves so far this season.

In contrast, Girona have scored in the first half of just 33% of their away games this term. They have also conceded at least once in the first half of 50% of their away fixtures.

With 45% of Real’s home games featuring two or more goals in the first half, we are taking this bet to cover three possible half-time scorelines. Our Real Madrid vs Girona predictions don’t foresee Girona scoring in the first period, so this bet accounts for a dominant half from the hosts.