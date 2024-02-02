Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Real to edge their city rivals

We share predictions and betting tips for the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

+

After their midweek victory against Getafe, Real Madrid moved to the summit of La Liga and are two points clear of second-placed Girona.

If they are to snatch away the crown from Barcelona, Los Blancos have to see off their city rivals on Sunday night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Double chance - Real Madrid/ Draw @ 1.19 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.64 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Atletico Madrid/ Real Madrid @ 19.50 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Atleti are currently third and a whole 10 points behind their hosts but a victory at the weekend can claw back some much-needed ground for Diego Simeone’s men.

The visitors will take heart from the fact that they were the last team to inflict defeat on Carlo Ancelotti’s troops in La Liga.

That defeat remains Real’s only loss for the season as they look set to add to their 35 La Liga titles at the end of this season.

Almost flawless at home

Real Madrid have only dropped nine points from a possible 66 this term. Los Blancos have yet to taste defeat in La Liga in front of their home crowd.

They’ve traded blows with Atleti over their last two meetings as they each needed an additional 30 minutes to win their Copa Del Rey and Super Cup ties.

Atleti last registered a win at the Santiago Bernabéu in a Super Cup fixture in 2018 when extra time was required.

The corresponding fixture ended 1-1 in February last year but with the way Real are playing and the fact that they only dropped two points at home all season doesn’t bode well for Atleti.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Real Madrid/ Draw @ 1.19 with Supabets

Healthy goal averages

Goals aren’t in shortage with any of these teams. The hosts have scored 47 league goals this term with only Girona scoring more (52).

Ancelotti’s men currently average 2.50 goals per game at home while their visitors aren’t too bad with 1.70 goals per game on the road.

With the attacking talent on display including Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, there are bound to be goals on Sunday night.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.64 with Supabets

Second half monsters

Real have gone into the break on the losing side on three occasions in La Liga this term.

In every instance, Los Blancos have turned the match on its head and came away with three points.

They suffered the same fate two weeks ago when they had a 2-0 deficit to bottom-of-the-table Almeria but came back to win 3-2.

Atleti have led in three away fixtures this term but they’ve gone on to win those games, however, Simeone will know that Real are a different beast.

Ancelotti’s troops tend to give their all in the second period as they’ve scored 72% (18) of their 25 goals at home after the break.