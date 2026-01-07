PSG vs Marseille predictions: Quest for silverware in Kuwait

PSG are the favourites for this clash in Kuwait, and our betting expert expects them to get the job done.

Best bets for PSG vs Marseille

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-1 Marseille

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele - Marseille: Igor Paixao

Paris Saint-Germain enter the 2025 Trophee des Champions in an unusual position, as they currently trail RC Lens in the Ligue 1 standings. Despite this, PSG remain the heavy favourites as they travel to Kuwait, having won their last six matches across all competitions.

While PSG aim to add more silverware to their collection, Marseille view this fixture as an opportunity to bounce back from a surprising league loss against Nantes. It’s the first time Les Phocéens have featured in this game since 2020, and they haven’t managed to win it since 2011. Although their form has been patchy recently, Roberto De Zerbi is highly motivated to secure a trophy with the French outfit.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Marseille

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Emerson, Kondogbia, Hojberg, Greenwood, Vermeeren, Paixao, Aubameyang

Backing the favourites

PSG have won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophee des Champions, the Champions League, the Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup in the last 12 months. It’s safe to say that Luis Enrique is having a pretty successful time over in the French capital. They’ll aim to retain this particular title for the fourth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Marseille don’t have any fresh injury concerns. However, they will be without Arthur Vermeeren and Bilal Nadir, both of whom are suspended following red cards in the match against Nantes. Additionally, Nayef Aguerd is unavailable due to his commitments with the Moroccan national team at AFCON. On a positive note, Amine Gouiri and Hamed Traore both returned to the squad last weekend.

Although Marseille defeated the Parisiens in their most recent meeting in September, PSG’s current momentum and overall consistency make them the favourites for this encounter.

PSG vs Marseille Bet 1: PSG to win at odds of 1.55 on Betway

Defensive resilience tested

Although PSG haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last three Trophee des Champions wins, that could change this time around. Despite their solid form, the Parisiens have only kept 11 clean sheets across all competitions in 2025/26, five of which came before October. Marseille scored against them a few months ago and will be confident of doing so again at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

In their 2020 Trophée des Champions encounter, both teams scored, with PSG eventually winning 2-1. It’s worth noting that neither of them rank particularly highly in the BTTS table in Ligue 1 this season. However, both sides may score at least once in a one-off game such as this one.

With a high level of attacking talent on both sides, keeping clean sheets will be a difficult task for both defences in the Persian Gulf.

PSG vs Marseille Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.68 on Betway

Drama after the break

One thing that these two sides have in common this season is that their games tend to open up after halftime. In Ligue 1, PSG’s second halves have featured six more goals than their first halves, while for Marseille, that figure rises to 13. Both sides score and concede more after the break domestically.

This final could begin cautiously as the teams attempt to analyze one another. While PSG are expected to eventually prevail, it may take time to break the deadlock. Les Phocéens tend to finish strongly, with only Lille having scored more between the 76th and 90th minute.

However, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all in good form, Marseille’s defence will be under immense pressure. An action-packed affair on the horizon, with some second-half fireworks on the cards.

PSG vs Marseille Bet 3: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.07 on Betway

