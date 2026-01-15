PSG vs Lille predictions: Les Dogues to face Parisien backlash

The Parisiens have suffered a shock defeat on Monday, but we’re backing them to bounce back against Les Dogues.

Best bets for PSG vs Lille

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-1 Lille

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue - Lille: Olivier Giroud

Paris Saint-Germain claimed more silverware last week as they clinched the Trophy des Champions title. However, they won’t be able clinch the Coupe de France title, having suffered a shock home defeat to Paris FC on Monday. Luis Enrique’s men don’t tend to lose back-to-back games, so they’re expected to bounce back as they return to Ligue 1 action this week.

Les Dogues have been struggling for consistency lately, as they play in multiple leagues. Their last league game resulted in defeat, and Lyon beat them in the cup on Sunday. However, they are fourth in the French top-flight and are among the division’s highest scorers.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Lille

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Lille expected lineup: Ozer, Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud, Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo, Giroud

Both teams to find joy

Title-chasing Paris Saint-Germain will aim to climb back to the top of the Ligue 1 table on Friday night, even if it is only for a short period. Current leaders RC Lens play only on Saturday, but are expected to beat Auxerre.

Luis Enrique’s men are still without Achraf Hakimi and Ibrahim Mbaye due to the Africa Cup of Nations, though, and Kang-In Lee is injured. However, even with their absentees, the French giants are still a huge attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Lille have scored many goals this season. Despite Hamza Igamane being away at AFCON, they have plenty of other players. Andre Silva is likely to miss out due to injury, but he’s the only big absence. Both teams have scored in all of the last nine meetings between these sides, so this match is likely to feature the same outcome.

Why you should expect second-half fireworks

PSG tend to score and concede more goals in the second half of games in Ligue 1. However, their record is nothing compared to their opponents. Lille’s 2025/26 matches have seen 16 goals scored in the first 45 minutes, and a whopping 39 after the break.

In fact, this game sees two of Ligue 1’s three top second-half scorers face off, so it’s fair to expect a busy second stanza. Both strikes in their October meeting came after the break, too, just to continue the trend. With second facing fourth, this match is likely to be tight at the beginning, but should open up as it progresses.

Dembele to cause problems

Ousmane Dembele is back at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries and fitness concerns this season, but has still recorded 10 goals and assists across 17 matches. It’s worth noting that he's got five G/A in December/January alone.

Therefore, the 28-year-old is likely to cause all sorts of problems for Lille on Friday night. Bruno Genesio will certainly be very wary of the threat he poses. The former Barcelona man is no stranger to Les Dogues, either, having had five direct goal contributions across five meetings so far.

Both Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos have scored some goals recently. However, Dembele is the most likely goalscorer. He’ll be eager to add to his tally once again, especially on home turf.

