PSG vs Flamengo predictions: Parisians to claim more silverware

Our betting expert expects both teams to score in an entertaining contest. The French side should get their hands on the trophy.

Best bets for PSG vs Flamengo

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 3-1 Flamengo

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Flamengo: Giorgian de Arrascaeta

Flamengo have secured their place in the final by beating Cruz Azul of Mexico and Pyramids of Egypt over the past week. They’ve had a wonderful year already, having recently claimed the Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A titles. Also, they edged out Palmeiras to win both competitions.

Meanwhile, PSG are bidding to round off the best year in their history with another trophy. The European champions were granted automatic entry to the Intercontinental Cup. They warmed up for this game with a 3-2 win over Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Flamengo

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Flamengo expected lineup: Rossi, Varela, Danilo, Pereira, Lucas, Pulgar, Jorginho, Saul, De Arrascaeta, Everton, Plata

Expect an open game in Qatar

Flamengo have proven to be the strongest team in South America in recent months. They’ve scored at least once in all of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

The Brazilian giants also gained experience against elite European opposition at the Club World Cup in the summer. They scored freely in that competition, averaging 2.00 goals per game. Filipe Luis’ side upset Chelsea 3-1 in the group stage before losing 4-2 to Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Those results will give them hope that they can trouble what can be a vulnerable PSG defence. The French side have conceded twice or more in four of their last eight competitive games. Given that, backing both teams to score seems to offer value with an implied probability of 55.6%.

PSG vs Flamengo Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.79 on Betway

PSG’s attack to clinch fresh silverware

If there was any doubt about how seriously PSG are approaching this game, their weekend lineup offered some clues. Luis Enrique rested the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes, and Joao Neves against Metz. The Qatari-owned club are clearly prioritising this match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Injuries have regularly prevented the European champions from fielding their best attack this season. That has contributed to a slightly unconvincing campaign so far. However, they should be in a position to pick Doue, Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele here.

Recent weeks suggest PSG are gradually getting back towards their best level in the final third. They’ve scored over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven matches in all competitions. With their best forwards set to start, backing a repeat on Wednesday looks good at relatively long odds.

PSG vs Flamengo Bet 2: PSG to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Second half to deliver goals

One concern for Flamengo may be the possibility of fatigue creeping in as the match progresses. It has been an incredibly demanding year for them. The Brazilian title race went down to the last moment. Also, the Libertadores final was only three weeks ago.

Space should ultimately open up, and that ought to benefit PSG the longer this game goes on. The favourites will also have real quality on the bench, with Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola among their likely substitutes.

The second half of PSG games have produced more goals this term. In Ligue 1, 54% of their goals scored and 57% of their goals conceded have come after the interval.

They’ll be eager to put on a show for their supporters in Qatar, which should ensure they continue to chase goals. Therefore, backing the second half to produce more goals than the first half seems to offer value.

PSG vs Flamengo Bet 3: Half with most goals - second half at odds of 2.13 on Betway

