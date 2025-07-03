Palmeiras vs Chelsea predictions: Big value on the Overs market

Chelsea have scored 10 goals in four CWC games, so it’s surprising the Over 2.5 Goals market is offering an odds-against price against Palmeiras.

+

With Moises Caicedo and Benoit Badiashile set to miss out for the Blues, we suggest backing against Chelsea and cover all remaining outcomes.

Best bets for Palmeiras vs Chelsea

Palmeiras or Draw (Double Chance) at odds of 1.77 with Betway

Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Pedro Neto Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 4.75 with Betway

Palmeiras and Chelsea will draw 2-2 after 90 minutes, with the contest entering extra time.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Palmeiras and Chelsea meet for the second time in Club World Cup history in their exciting quarter-final in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Brazilian powerhouses Palmeiras have surprised many by reaching the last eight of the competition. They edged out a 1-0 victory against their Brazilian rivals Botafogo in a tense last-16 fixture, with the winning goal coming in the 100th minute of extra time.

The Green and White ended the game with ten men, after Gustavo Gomez was sent off four minutes before the end of regular time. Head coach Abel Ferreira will also be without the suspended Joaquin Piquerez.

The most interesting news is the inclusion of Willian Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea at the end of this tournament. He could upset his future employers.

Chelsea have grown steadily into the competition, but their 4-1 last-16 win over Benfica was a flattering scoreline. Although Benfica forced the game into extra time with a late equaliser, the Blues’ deep attacking options from the bench turned the tide in their favour.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca faces player availability issues ahead of this quarter-final tie. Midfield anchor Moises Caicedo is suspended, while centre-back Benoit Badiashile is a major doubt due to suffering an injury against Benfica. Chelsea’s defensive solidity might suffer if both of them miss the game.

Probable lineups for Palmeiras vs Chelsea

Palmeiras expected lineup: Weverton; Micael, Giay, Bruno Fuchs, Mayke, Rios, Martinez, Vanderlan, Allan, Vitor Roque, Estevao

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; James, Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah, Lavia, Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Palmer, Delap

Betting against the Blues

If Caicedo and Badiashile sit out Chelsea’s last eight tie with Palmeiras, the core of the Blues’ side will be greatly altered. Maresca could be forced to put Enzo Fernandez in a more withdrawn midfield role, which could stunt his box-to-box instincts.

Trevoh Chalobah seems to be the most likely replacement for Badiashile, but he hasn't played much under Maresca. Although he will be keen to impress, he may lack the match sharpness to deal with Palmeiras’ challenging attackers.

The Big Green kept a clean sheet in three of their four Club World Cup games. Therefore, they’re expected to either win or take the contest into extra time via the Double Chance market.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Bet 1: Palmeiras or Draw (Double Chance) at odds of 1.77 with Betway

Goals expected

Although Palmeiras have conceded just two goals in four Club World Cup games, Chelsea have struck ten times in the same number of games. It’s surprising that the betting markets only give the game a 45.46% chance of seeing three or more goals.

Chelsea have scored an average of 2.5 goals per game, while Palmeiras have netted five times across four games at a strike rate of 1.25 goals per game.

The betting markets have clearly focused on the Brazilians’ run of clean sheets, but those weren’t achieved against teams as strong as Chelsea. That’s why this is the value pick of our trio of Palmeiras vs Chelsea predictions this week.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Big value in backing the prolific Neto

Pedro Neto is Chelsea’s leading goal scorer in the 2025 Club World Cup, as he’s scored three times in four games. While he has greatly improved upon his four-goal return from 35 Premier League games in 2024/25, the betting markets may have undervalued his potential goal threat against Palmeiras.

The bookmakers currently believe Neto only has a 21.05% chance of scoring anytime against the Green and Whites. This appears remarkably low considering his 75% strike rate in the tournament.

Neto has also proven himself to be a very durable player in this competition. He played the full 120 minutes against Benfica, scoring their third goal six minutes before the end of the match. With a week to prepare between the Benfica and Palmeiras fixtures, Neto will likely continue to play in Philadelphia.