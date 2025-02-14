Osasuna vs Real Madrid Predictions: Real to Secure Late Victory

Read our Osasuna vs Real Madrid predictions for Matchweek 24 of the 24/25 La Liga season. Our expert expects Real to win, even if the hosts score.

+

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Osasuna vs Real Madrid

• Draw or Real Madrid to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.00 with Betway

• Over 1.5 Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 1.85 with Betway

• Draw (1st Half) at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Osasuna and Real Madrid lock horns on Saturday afternoon, with Real clinging onto top spot in La Liga by a mere point. This weekend’s hosts have been tough to beat of late, as they aim to stay within reach of the European qualification places.

Osasuna have lost just six of their 23 games this season, a record that can only be surpassed by the top five in the division. They have also drawn seven of their last ten games.

Los Rojillos are a formidable force at El Sadar, having lost just twice on home soil this term. Their defence will be somewhat unsettled by the suspension of central defender Flavien Enzo Boyomo, who has accumulated five yellow cards.

After a four-game winning streak over the festive season, Real Madrid fell to defeat at Espanyol and then played out a hard-fought draw in their Madrid derby with Atletico.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are now just two points ahead of their bitter rivals, Barcelona. They will travel to Pamplona fully aware that they could relinquish their status as league leaders this weekend.

Probable Lineups for Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Osasuna Expected Lineup: Herrera; Areso, Cruz, Copete, Catena, Torro, Garcia, Zaragoza, Moncayola, Oroz, Budimir

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Garcia, Tchouameni, Asencio, Valverde, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Junior, Mbappe

Osasuna’s Dreadful H2H Record with Real to Continue

The head-to-head history between Osasuna and Real Madrid is grim reading for the Pamplona-based side. Real have won their last five meetings and are undefeated in their last 20 competitive meetings. They have also scored first in their last seven meetings.

On the flip side, five of Osasuna’s last six La Liga games have ended with both teams scoring. Interestingly, Real have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four league games. A disappointing defeat at Espanyol, followed by a hard-fought draw with city rivals Atletico, has allowed Atleti and Barcelona to close the gap on Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real will be buoyed by their stunning late win at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Los Blancos struck twice in the last six minutes to come from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Providing everyone came through the contest unscathed, Real should be ready to take on Osasuna.

However, given that Osasuna have lost just twice at home (averaging 1.83 points per game), this bet covers the possibility of the hosts claiming a point. They have also scored 1.75 goals per home game, so combining both teams to score in this bet offers more value.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Draw or Real Madrid to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Real's Prolific Second-Half Away Form

Away from the Bernabeu, Real tend to take a safety-first approach in the opening 45 minutes. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only lost at half-time in two of their 12 away games so far this season. Their average time for scoring away from home is the 58th minute, which suggests Real tend to step up in the final third of games.

Additionally, they typically concede their first goal away from home in the 50th minute. This supports the idea that Real are slow, careful starters in away games.

Real have scored 15 second half goals away from home, compared with just seven first half goals on the road. Osasuna have also scored 52% of their home goals in the second 45. Therefore, a straight bet on two or more second-half goals seems like the most solid option among our Osasuna vs Real Madrid predictions.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Over 1.5 Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 1.85 with Betway

Cagey First Half Possible

Real Madrid have been level in five of their 12 away games at half-time this season. Although Osasuna have only been level in three of their 12 home games, Real’s efforts from Tuesday night suggest they may not start quickly at the El Sadar Stadium.

At odds of 2.40, there’s more than a 41% chance of this game being level at half-time. Osasuna have drawn seven of their last ten games, proving a tough team to break down.

We expect Ancelotti’s men to wear Osasuna down in the second 45. However, a level scoreline at the interval feels quite likely, with Real’s substitutes potentially making the difference later in the match.