Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to sneak past Amazulu

We share predictions and betting tips for Amazulu’s visit to Orlando Pirates, including 3.95 odds on the time of the first goal.

Orlando Pirates meet Amazulu for the second time within a week, this time in the DSTV Premiership and in the comforts of their home at the Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers were clinical last weekend after seeing off Amazulu 4-2 to book a place in the last four of the Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/Orlando Pirates @ 2.00 with 10bet

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.11 with 10bet

Time of the first goal (15-minute interval) - 16th to 30th minute @ 3.95 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After successfully defending the MTN 8 earlier this season, Jose Riveiro’s troops will turn their attention to finishing strong in the PSL in the hope of securing continental football.

They’re on course for a top-three finish as they’re two points ahead of Sekhukhune United in fourth. However, they’ve played an extra game and can’t drop more points.

Thankfully, the Bucs had a practice run at Amazulu last weekend and it seems as if the Sowetan giants will cruise this fixture.

The KZN outfit have had an indifferent season and are lying 12th in the standings, just two points behind the top eight.

Pablo Franco’s men must put on a positive run in their final seven games if they’re to sneak into those prized positions, starting with walking away from Orlando with something.

Halftime domination at home

Being at their home base has been crucial for Orlando Pirates this season as they’ve won seven of their 11 PSL fixtures in their backyard.

The Buccaneers have led at halftime in 10 of all their league games, finishing 60% of those with the win, five of them were at the Orlando Stadium.

Amazulu’s away form will concern Franco as they’ve only won two PSL matches on the road this term.

Considering Pirates have won three of the last five head-to-heads, Saturday’s match is likely to go the way of the hosts (D2).

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/Orlando Pirates @ 2.00 with 10bet

Encouragement for Usuthu

As they showed last weekend, both teams are capable of finding the net against each other. The hosts currently hold the record for scoring the most goals at home in the division.

However, they’ve also conceded an average of a goal per game, something that will encourage the Usuthu frontline.

Pirates have shipped at least one goal in each of their last four games in all competitions and the DSTV Premiership alone.

After beating Cape Town City away from home at the start of April, Amazulu will be confident of denting Pirates’ hopes for continental football next season.

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.11 with 10bet

Time is of the essence

While it’s difficult to accurately predict, Pirates tend to score early in the PSL. They’ve equally split their 18 first-half goals into six per 15-minute segment from the first whistle.

Of the seven first-half goals that Amazulu have conceded, three have arrived between the 16th and 30th minute.

Additionally, the first goal between these two in the Nedbank Cup last week arrived at the half-hour mark, an outside possibility on Saturday.