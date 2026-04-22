There is plenty still to play for, and we’ve got picks from matches involving Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Aston Villa.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 34

Selection Odds Aston Villa to beat Fulham 2.70 Tottenham to beat Wolves 1.77 Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace 1.45 Arsenal to beat Newcastle 1.50 Manchester United to beat Brentford 1.83

Odds via Betway correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Fulham vs Aston Villa: Villans maintain push for third spot

Date: 25/04/2026

25/04/2026 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Fulham at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Fulham have experienced inconsistent results recently. They have only won one match in six across all competitions. They drew with Brentford in their previous fixture. However, they were victorious in their most recent home game against Burnley. The Cottagers have secured positive results at Craven Cottage this season and will still target a European qualification spot.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a very strong period. Unai Emery’s men got back to winning ways after losing to Manchester United in March and haven’t lost since. They’re progressing in the Europa League, beating Sunderland 4-3 in their last game. Therefore, we’re backing another victory for the Villans.

Prediction 2: Wolves vs Tottenham: Spurs seek vital victory against relegated opponents

Date: 25/04/2026

25/04/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Tottenham to beat Wolves at odds of 1.77 on Betway

After eight years in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers were relegated this week following a draw between West Ham United and Crystal Palace. They’re now left with nothing but pride to play for as they prepare to return to the Championship. After conceding seven against West Ham and Leeds United, we expect them to lose again.

Roberto De Zerbi is yet to win a game as Tottenham Hotspur manager, though he did come close against Brighton and Hove Albion. Defeating Wolves is an absolute necessity if Spurs are going to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight. They’re winless in 15 games as they head to Molineux, and they won’t have a better opportunity to end that torrid run.

Prediction 3: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Reds aim to solidify Champions League qualification

Date: 25/04/2026

25/04/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace at odds of 1.45 on Betway

Liverpool recovered from their Champions League exit with a crucial Merseyside derby victory over Everton. They are well-placed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and a victory this weekend would be a significant step in the right direction. Even with their injuries, we expect them to secure a victory at Anfield.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have experienced inconsistent results in recent months. They have reached the Conference League semi-finals but have won only four of their nine Premier League games since the start of February. They are comfortably mid-table and will likely focus on European success.

Prediction 4: Arsenal vs Newcastle: Desperate Gunners to bounce back

Date: 25/04/2026

25/04/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Newcastle at odds of 1.50 on Betway

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have endured a difficult period recently. They lost the Carabao Cup final, were eliminated from the FA Cup, and saw Manchester City close the points gap substantially. However, we expect them to get back to winning ways in their pursuit of the league title at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

The Gunners face a struggling Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men have lost three league games in a row, with the trio of defeats coming after a heavy 7-2 loss in Barcelona. The Magpies will finish in mid-table this season, so they do not have much to play for.

Prediction 5: Manchester United vs Brentford: Red Devils to end Bees’ unbeaten run

Date: 27/04/2026

27/04/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Manchester United to beat Brentford at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a crucial victory over Chelsea on Saturday night, maintaining their third-place position. They will play at home this weekend, and we expect them to secure three more points. Michael Carrick’s men are in a strong position for a Champions League finish, but will want to finish as high in the standings as possible.

Meanwhile, Brentford find themselves in an unusual position: on a run of five matches unbeaten but also winless during this period. They have drawn all their games since the third of March, with three ending goalless. The match will likely be closely contested at Old Trafford, but we expect their unbeaten run to come to an end.

Conclusion

Plenty could happen in England’s top-flight this weekend, with Manchester City being the current favourites to clinch the title. There is also action at the bottom of the table, and we expect another highly competitive weekend ahead. It is going to be a fascinating round of fixtures.

In putting this together, we have taken each team’s recent form across all competitions into account, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, because anything can happen.