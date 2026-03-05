The 3 major European clubs worth backing to be relegated this season

The fight for survival is heading into a crucial period across the continent, with some surprising names in the mix.

European relegation markets Odds Tottenham to be relegated 4.00 Wolfsburg to be relegated Not available at the moment Torino to be relegated 34.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change

The big clubs at risk of relegation around Europe

With promoted duo Leeds and Sunderland performing well, it has been a surprising season at the bottom of the Premier League. West Ham have been in the relegation zone for most of the campaign. Their 14-year stay in the English top flight remains in serious danger of ending.

However, an even bigger story is now brewing, with Tottenham sliding deep into the fight for survival. The North Londoners finished 17th last season, but they were never at risk of going down. It’s a different story this time, with a 2-1 defeat to Fulham last weekend their fourth loss in a row.

In Spain, traditional powers Valencia and Sevilla are both in the bottom eight and still at risk of relegation. However, it hasn’t been a great season for the promoted clubs.

Real Oviedo and Levante are both set to go straight back down. Elche, who started brightly, are winless in 2026 and now just one place above the relegation zone. That suggests there will still be top-flight football at Mestalla and the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan next term.

At least one big club is likely to drop out of the Bundesliga. Former German champions Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg currently occupy two of the bottom three positions. Borussia Monchengladbach are also by no means safe on 25 points.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are only outside the bottom three on goal difference in Serie A. However, they are massively underachieving their xPTS (expected points) tally of 39.8. Victories in two of their last three league games suggest they may finally have turned a corner.

Which established teams are worth backing to go down?

In France, Nantes are on course for their first relegation since 2009. They’ve won just four times all season in Ligue 1. However, with an implied probability of 85.7%, there is little value to be found in backing them to go down.

The same can’t be said for Tottenham, who are at an appealing price in the Premier League relegation market. New boss Igor Tudor has not had the instant impact they were hoping for. Meanwhile, positive away results for West Ham and Nottingham Forest on Wednesday have added to their woes.

Spurs still have to travel to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea, who are all fighting for Champions League qualification. Of the games they have left, they lost all but one of the corresponding fixtures last season. That does exclude matches against Sunderland and Leeds, who weren’t in the division. Yet, it still points to a tough run-in.

Wolfsburg also stand out as good value to be relegated from the Bundesliga. They have picked up just one point from their last six matches.

Things are bleak for the 2008/09 champions. They have the joint-worst defensive record in the league, with 2.21 goals conceded per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, only Heidenheim have allowed more xG than their total of 45.3.

For a longer shot relegation bet, Torino may be worth considering with an implied probability of just 2.9%. They’ve been in Serie A since 2012, but are down in 14th this season. Their coach Marco Baroni was sacked in February, with Roberto D'Aversa appointed.

The 50-year-old’s win ratio has stood at 20% or lower in three of his last four jobs. He was sacked by Empoli at the end of last season after suffering relegation from Serie A.

That doesn’t bode well, and neither does Torino’s goal difference of -20, which is the third-lowest in the division. They still have to face Napoli, Milan and Inter and can expect no favours from rivals Juventus in the final round.

