Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Predictions: Newcastle to edge Forest

Our football betting expert reveals his predictions and betting tips for Nottingham Forest’s battle with Newcastle.

+

It’s a feeling that’s all too familiar with Nottingham Forest. After parting ways with Steve Cooper, there was hope that Nuno Espirito Santo would turn things around.

However, Forest are four points worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Double chance - Newcastle/ Draw @ 1.27 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.65 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Newcastle United @ 4.90 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Since joining in December last year, the Portuguese oversaw 11 games in all competitions, winning just three in normal time (D4, L3).

Interestingly, he’s been responsible for Forest’s wins over Manchester United and their next opponents Newcastle United.

Since they’re two points and places from safety, they need to win more points to avoid being dragged into the relegation scrap.

Newcastle’s season has tapered off after the great start they made. Punters around the world had them in the conversation for a top-four finish yet again.

However, Eddie Howe’s men have drastically dropped their standards and lost six Premier League fixtures since the start of December (W3, D1).

They need to find some of that early-season form if they’re to claw their way back into contention for European places.

Tough to separate

Newcastle are in much better shape going into Saturday’s clash at the City Ground. The Magpies have won three of their last five games in all competitions (D1, L1).

Howe’s team haven’t been great travellers this season, losing seven of their 11 away dates. However, their last Premier League away trip resulted in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest will take confidence from their 3-1 win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day last year and getting past Bristol City in the FA Cup during the week.

However, they haven’t won a league game since last year, a fact that could sway the match the Geordie’s way.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Newcastle/ Draw @ 1.27 with Supabets

Incredible attacking players on both sides

Forest are on a run of scoring a goal or more in each of their last six league fixtures. They have an 82% scoring rate at the City Ground with 73% of matches seeing both teams score.

With the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi finding the back of the net with more regularity, the hosts will always be in with a chance to score.

Furthermore, Newcastle conceded an average of 2.09 goals per league game on the road, a stat that will give the hosts hope.

Newcastle’s goal threat is well known with Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon accounting for 51% of the Magpies’ Premier League goals this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.65 with Supabets

Second half warriors

Of their 11 home games this season, Nuno’s charges have gone into the break level on terms on six occasions.

Throughout the season, on the 13 occasions Forest were all-square at halftime, they’ve gone on to lose five times (D5, W3).

Newcastle, on the other hand, have won five times from their nine deadlocked first halves.

The Magpies tend to come on strong in the second period, scoring 63% of their goals in the latter half of Premier League games.