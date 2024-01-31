We share predictions and betting tips for the first AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Angola, including 5.10 odds on the match outcome.

After kicking off the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a shaky performance against Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria have shown more of themselves recently.

They swept Cameroon aside 2-0 in the round of 16 and are peaking at the right time.

Nigeria vs Angola Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Goal difference - one goal @ 1.61 with Supabets

Match outcome - Penalties @ 5.10 with Supabets

However, to get into the last four of the competition, the Super Eagles must overcome the challenge of Angola on Friday evening at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Angola have been equally good as Nigeria, comfortably beating fellow Southern African nation Namibia 3-0 in the previous round.

The Black Sable Antelopes have everything to do against a well-oiled Nigerian team on course for their fourth AFCON title.

Pedro Goncalves’ troops must better their record at an Africa Cup of Nations as they’ve never gone past the quarter-final stage.

Attacking reluctance

None of Nigeria’s last seven games featured more than two goals from them and their opposition.

Even though Angola’s goalscoring has been slightly better, they’re facing a side that has kept three consecutive clean sheets, conceding just one goal in their tournament opener.

In the last six meetings between them, there has never been a match that’s seen more than two strikes hit the back of the net.

With so much at stake on Friday night, both teams may be reluctant to throw everything into going forward.

Nigeria vs Angola Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Small margins

While these two teams may be difficult to separate, if there is to be a winner on the day, it won’t be by a large margin.

The Super Eagles won two of their previous three games by a 1-0 scoreline, demonstrating the fine margins that have dominated this year’s tournament.

In the history of this fixture, either side have enjoyed a single victory over each other.

Both wins ended with a 1-0 scoreline, a probable result by the end of Friday night in Abidjan.

With Angola keeping three clean sheets in their last five internationals, Jose Peserio’s men won’t have free reign at the top end of the pitch.

Nigeria vs Angola Betting Tip 2: Goal difference - one goal @ 1.61 with Supabets

A lottery on the cards

Both teams have matched each other whenever they’ve met, a sign that points to spot kicks separating them this time around.

They last met in 2018 when Nigeria won in extra time in the Africa Nations Championship.

However, interestingly, in their six meetings with each other they couldn’t be separated in regulation time on four occasions.

With both sides winning three on the bounce, a closely-contested affair awaits on Friday evening.

If the 1.61 for a one-goal difference doesn’t catch your attention, there’s more value to be had for this tight contest going to a nerve-jangling penalty shootout.