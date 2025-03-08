Nice vs Lyon Predictions: Nice to Beat Lyon and Grab the First Goal

We’ve got Nice vs Lyon predictions for a thrilling Ligue 1 clash. Our expert predicts Nice to come out on top and get the first goal.

Nice vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nice vs Lyon

Nice to score first at odds of 1.73 on Betway

Nice to win at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Lacazette anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.10 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nice have hit a great run of form, having won four games in a row. During this time, they scored 10 goals and only conceded twice.

Franck Haise’s side are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, three points above fourth and the same number of points behind second.

As for Lyon, they have had mixed results in their last four games, with three wins and two losses.

Interestingly, the two losses came at the hands of PSG and Marseille, who are currently first and second in the table.

Across their last five fixtures, Lyon have netted 14 times whilst also conceding eight.

Probable Lineups for Nice vs Lyon

Nice Expected Lineup: Bulka, Ndayishimye, Bombito, Dante, Clauss, Rosario, Santamaria, Bard, Guessand, Cho, Laborde

Lyon Expected Lineup: Perri, Kumbedi, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico, Tolisso, Matic, Tessmann, Mikautadze, Cherki, Lacazette

Nice to Take the Lead

Not only have Nice scored in their last few games, but they have done so early. In their last six games, the French side have been the first team to score.

This has extended to their last 11 Ligue 1 games, where Haise’s team have opened the scoring.

The last time Nice didn’t score first at home in the French league was back in November 2024.

Their opponents for this upcoming fixture, Lyon, have also conceded first in both of their last two games.

Nice’s first-goal dominance could very well continue, considering not just their goal-scoring form, but their home form too.

Nice vs Lyon Bet 1: Nice to score first at odds of 1.73 on Betway

The Home Side to Come Out On Top

Nice have been dominant at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1, as they are currently undefeated at their home ground.

The French club have won eight and drawn three games at their ground whilst scoring 27 and conceding just nine in that time.

Lyon haven’t performed well in away games this campaign, with an equal spread of four wins, four draws and four losses.

They will also be without manager Paulo Fonseca after he received a lengthy touchline ban, which left him suspended for nine months.

Lyon have won just two of their last eight games away from the Groupama Stadium. They also haven’t won at Nice’s stadium since 2020.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this game, it’ll be tough for Lyon to get a winning result from this game, so backing Nice to win would be a viable option.

Nice vs Lyon Bet 2: Nice to win at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Lacazette to be Among the Goals

Alexandre Lacazette has started to find his feet again after a prolonged goalless run.

The former Arsenal striker has scored four goals in his last three games.

However, it isn’t just his current form that hints he may score in this matchup, but also the earlier reverse fixture that ponders the question.

During the other game between these two sides earlier in the Ligue 1 season, Lacazette scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win.

The Frenchman was exceptional in that game, registering five shots on target, three of which were converted.

He is also Lyon’s leading goalscorer this season, with 12 goals in all competitions.

Rayan Cherki, who leads the league in assists this season, is also part of Lacazette’s team. His creativity alongside the 33-year-old will give him more opportunities to find the back of the net.