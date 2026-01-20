Newcastle vs PSV predictions: PSV to steer clear of defeat

A draw does little to help either side’s UCL knockout phase ambitions. However, the hosts would probably settle for a point given their injury crisis.

Best bets for Newcastle vs PSV

PSV +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.75

PSV (1st goal) at odds of 3.00

2nd Half (Half with most goals) at odds of 1.95

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Newcastle 2-2 PSV

Goalscorers prediction – Newcastle: Wissa, Barnes – PSV: Til, Driouech

12th meets 21st in the UCL league phase on Wednesday night. Injury-hit Newcastle entertain PSV at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have ten points from their first six UCL league-phase matches. They currently sit two points shy of a place in the top eight, which secures automatic qualification for the last 16. A final home win would give them a chance to fight for automatic entry in their final fixture at PSG.

The Magpies have been in imperious home form so far this season. They’ve averaged 2.09 points per game at home in the Premier League. Their UCL form is no different. They’ve got a two-point-per-game average, conceding just two goals in three matches. However, injuries to Burn, Livramento, Krafth, Osula, Schar, Murphy and Lascelles mean the Magpies could be severely disrupted on Wednesday night.

PSV practically have the Dutch Eredivisie title sewn up. They sit with 52 points from 19 games, a staggering 16 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord. PSV have been inconsistent in their UCL league-phase campaign thus far. They’ve drawn two, won two and lost two.

The Dutch side have several selection issues of their own. Ricardo Pepi, Segino Dest, Myron Boadu, Alassane Plea and Ruben van Bommel are all sidelined.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs PSV

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Hall, Miley, Botman, Thiaw, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Barnes, Elanga, Wissa

PSV expected lineup: Kovar, Junior, Sildillia, Gasiorowski, Schouten, Wanner, Veerman, Til, Perisic, Driouech, Bajraktarevic

Betting against a home win for the Magpies

Newcastle have been strong at home in both domestic and European competitions this season. However, injury issues may be starting to affect their output. They were soundly beaten in their EFL Cup first-leg semi-final against Manchester City. This was followed up by drawing blanks at already doomed Wolves.

The hectic festive schedule may be taking its toll on the likes of Nick Woltemade, with Yoane Wissa likely to deputise. PSV’s impressive performance in defeating Liverpool at Anfield is still fresh in the memory. If they can replicate even half of that level, they should be capable of earning at least a point.

Betting markets believe there is only a 36.36% chance of the game ending in a draw or an away win. Given Newcastle’s defensive injury crisis and back-to-back goalless games, they are unlikely to have a 63.64% chance of beating PSV.

Newcastle vs PSV Bet 1: PSV +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.75 with Betway

PSV to open the scoring

PSV have scored first in nine of their last ten competitive matches. They are also on a six-game winning streak. The visitors’ strong domestic form gives them the momentum to silence the St James’ Park faithful.

The Dutch side managed to score first in their trip to Liverpool, when Ivan Perisic’s sixth-minute penalty put PSV in front early. They won’t be daunted by a trip to the Magpies’ atmospheric stadium.

Newcastle drew a blank against bottom club, Wolves, in the Premier League at the weekend. This highlights their struggles in the final third.

Newcastle vs PSV Bet 2: PSV (1st goal) at odds of 3.00 with Betway

Second-half goals anticipated

Just two of Newcastle’s six UCL goals scored at home this season have arrived in the first half of matches. It’s a similar story for Wednesday’s opponents, with PSV scoring five of their six away goals after half-time.

Both of PSV’s goals conceded in their league-phase away fixtures have also arrived after the break. Yet, the betting markets believe there is only a 51.28% chance of the second period featuring more goals than the first.

Both starting lineups are expected to be disjointed and reshuffled through injury and availability issues. That’s why it may take time for this game to spark into life.

Newcastle vs PSV Bet 3: 2nd Half (Half with most goals) at odds of 1.95 with Betway

