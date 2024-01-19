Morocco vs DR Congo Predictions and Betting Tips: Atlas Lions to book their spot in the next round

Discover our predictions and betting tips for Morocco’s second AFCON fixture against DR Congo on Sunday afternoon.

+

Anticipate Morocco securing a victory over DR Congo with a 3-0 margin.

This year’s Africa Cup of Nations favourites Morocco swept Tanzania aside in their tournament opener on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions were absolutely dominant and showed the continent exactly why they’re their highest-ranked African nation in the world.

Morocco vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Morocco to win at halftime @ 2.21 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 2.33 with Supabets

Goal difference - Three or more @ 6.60 with Supabets

A win on Sunday afternoon at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro will book their ticket to the round of 16.

Their opponents would be disappointed with their 1-1 draw against Zambia in their opening encounter of the competition.

The Leopards weren’t shot-shy though and should have probably bagged three points on Wednesday but some poor decisions in the final third meant the spoils were shared.

Coach Sebastien Desabre’s men will likely beat Tanzania in their final game, so they should be looking for a minimum of a point against the North Africans.

Kings of the first half

Morocco tend to be out of the blocks quickly. Their attacking brand of football allows them to create decent chances from the first whistle.

The Atlas Lions had 14 goal attempts and seven shots on target the last time out with an xG of 2.56.

They have gone into the break with a lead in all four of their last internationals, which they also went on to win.

DR Congo conceded in the first half in their previous two outings and were on the losing end in one of them.

Morocco vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: Morocco to win at halftime @ 2.21 with Supabets

A goal in them

This year’s Africa Cup of Nations has seen several low-scoring affairs, with only four out of the first 12 fixtures containing three or more goals.

However, Morocco’s attack is sensational, scoring 12 goals in their last five internationals at an average of 2.4 goals per game.

They can find a way through any defence, the DR Congo included.

The men in blue are just as good upfront, especially with Yoane Wissa and Cedrid Makambu driving their attack.



The Central African nation could have beaten Zambia and created the chances to do so but couldn’t make correct decisions when it mattered.

While they’re not as efficient as Morocco, Desabre’s troops have a goal in them.

Morocco vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.33 with Supabets

Scoreline history

It may be an outside possibility but the Africa Cup of Nations has thrown out stranger results in the past.

Walid Regragui’s Morocco have won by a three-goal difference twice in their last five matches.

The last time the North Africans faced DR Congo was in a World Cup qualifier where the game ended 4-1 to the Atlas Lions.

With a spot in the second round of AFCON at stake, the Morrocans could blow their opponents away by a similar scoreline on Sunday.