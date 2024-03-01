Monaco vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals aplenty in the Principality

Capitalise on predictions and betting tips for Friday’s Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and PSG, including 2.86 odds on the number of corners

Monaco are a staggering 13 points behind Ligue 1 leaders PSG. They’re currently third and targeting European qualification for the remainder of their league campaign.

However, the Monegasques have been on a rollercoaster run of form since the turn of the year. Just last week they demonstrated their brilliance and shortfalls in 90 minutes against Lens.

Monaco vs PSG Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.50 with Supabets

Monaco to finish with odd number of goals @ 1.92 with Supabets

Total corners - 9-11 @ 2.86 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After squandering a couple of leads, a late strike from Takumi Minamino secured three points and propelled the Principality club to a point above arch-rivals Nice.

A win on Friday night means that Adi Hutter's troops would register successive wins for the first time this year and since December 2023.

Standing in their way is a dominant PSG who snatched a point from the jaws of defeat in their clash against Rennes last week.

A 97th minute penalty from the boot of Gonçalo Ramos helped them maintain their 11-point buffer at the summit of the log.

The Stade Louis II though hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the champions in the league recently, so Luis Enrique will be cautious of the hosts.

The best scorers in Ligue 1

When two of the most prolific sides in Ligue 1 meet, there’s likely to be goals. Monaco have scored 44 times this season at an average of 1.91 goals per game.

They’ve also conceded only 10 fewer than Lorient - the worst defence in the division (34). Hutter will be without Vanderson and Mohamed Camara, both crucial to his backline.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the line, PSG’s attack doesn’t require an introduction. The Parisiens have netted 54 times at an average of 2.35 goals per league game this term.

Monaco’s last seven Ligue 1 fixtures have seen both teams wheel away in goal celebrations with the hosts conceding at least once in their last nine.

Monaco vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.50 with Supabets

Monaco’s odd trend

The previous three head-to-heads in the Principality have seen the hosts get the better of PSG.

Monaco scored three times in each of those meetings, but they generally end up with an odd number of goals.

The same scenario played out in each of their last five games in all competitions. The hosts have only failed to score in two of their previous 10 battles with PSG across different campaigns.

Enqriue has major defensive concerns including Presnel Kimpembe who’s a long-term absentee while Milan Skriniar is battling an ankle issue and Marquinhos is dealing with a calf injury.

Those defensive injuries could leave the champions vulnerable at the back, opening the door for Monaco to score.

Monaco vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Monaco to finish with odd number of goals @ 1.92 with Supabets

With two incredible attacking units, defensive clearances could be the order of the day.

When at home, Monaco win an average of 5.91 corners while conceding 3.45. Given that their opponents are PSG, that latter number is likely to increase.

The visitors have won 5.36 corners on their travels in Ligue 1, while they surprisingly give away 5.64 flag kicks to their opponents.