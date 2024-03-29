Marseille vs PSG Predictions: A chance for an unbeaten record to be shattered

We share predictions and betting tips for the Ligue 1 battle between Marseille and PSG, including 3.45 odds on a potential clean sheet.

+

With a 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, it appears that PSG will be claiming another league title this season, considering there are only eight games left to play.

Mathematically, the champions are only four wins away from securing their 12th French League title and with the club still in the Champions League, they’d want to get it done quickly.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tips

Halftime result - Draw @ 2.28 with Supabets

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.59 with Supabets

PSG clean sheet @ 3.45 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Supabets? Learn all about the Supabets r50 sign up

Haven't joined Supabets yet? Explore our comprehensive Supabets registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

However, Marseille have plenty to still play for this season as they currently lie seventh in the standings, outside of the usual European qualification positions.

Les Phoceens have been through a turbulent campaign, leading to their former manager Gennaro Gattuso parting ways with the club.

It seems as though Jean-Louis Gasset’s appointment was a stroke of genius as he led Marseille on a five-game winning run, helping them to climb the table.

However, that run was halted by Rennes before the international break, who are also in with a chance of qualifying for Europe.

Three points currently separate OM from the top six and they will count on their home support at the Stade Velodrome to bag a win against the champions.

Strong home and away records

PSG have been on an incredible run of 24 games without defeat and haven’t lost to Marseille in Ligue 1 since 2020.

However, Luis Enrique’s troops have drawn three of their last four league games, with their 6-2 win over Montpellier before the break ending that deadlock streak.

Marseille are strong contenders at home and they’ve never been on the wrong end of a result in the league when playing in front of their fans.

Four of their 13 home games were all square after 45 minutes while PSG have been level with their opponents in six of their 13 away dates this season.

It’s worth noting that PSG haven’t been beaten on the road in Ligue 1 this term.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Halftime result - Draw @ 2.28 with Supabets

Sharp attacks

The sharpness of the PSG attack is well-known to all in Ligue 1 and European football. With Kylian Mbappe and company, goals aren’t in short supply for the Parisiens.

Enrique’s men scored 62 goals all season, 29 on their travels at an average of 2.23 goals per game.

Hitting Montpellier for six was another indicator that there are goals in this PSG team.

However, Marseille also boast a goal threat, scoring at least once in their last eight league games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the club’s top scorer with 11 Ligue 1 goals and he should be a threat to the PSG backline on Sunday night.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.59 with Supabets

Defensive excellence

PSG’s defensive resistance has been excellent recently. The visitors only conceded nine goals on their travels all season at an average of 0.69 goals per game.

Additionally, in their last four meetings with Marseille at the Stade Velodrome, PSG have kept a clean sheet.

The corresponding fixture ended 3-0 to the visiting party, not a far-fetched prediction for Sunday’s fixture.

Marseille’s last league goal against PSG came in April 2022 and having failed to score in 31% of their Ligue 1 fixtures this term, a shutout isn’t unlikely for the visitors.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 3: PSG clean sheet @ 3.45 with Supabets