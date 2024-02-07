Marseille vs Metz Predictions: Marseille to recover from last week’s blip

Our football betting expert shares predictions and tips for the Ligue 1 encounter between Marseille and Metz.

The Choc des Olympiques didn’t work out for Marseille as they were on the wrong side of Sunday’s encounter against Lyon.

The loss left Gennaro Gattuso’s side without a Ligue 1 win in their last four fixtures and six points behind the Champions League spots.

Marseille vs Metz Betting Tips

Marseille to win the game @ 1.85 with Supabets

Marseille to win to nil in the first half @ 2.00 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Marseille/ Draw @ 19.75 with Supabets

They will be pleased to return to the Stade Vélodrome where they have yet to taste defeat in the league this term.

The Phocaeans face relegation-threatened Metz on Friday night and a win will take them up to sixth in the Ligue 1 standings.

The visitors are in deep trouble and with Lyon’s win last week, Metz are firmly in the relegation scrap now, level on points with 17th-placed Lorient.

The good news for Laszlo Boloni is that his team have been performing better on the road than at home and will want to cause an upset against Marseille.

The Fortress

Marseille have made their home a fortress in Ligue 1 this term as they’ve just dropped eight points.

No team has gone to the Stade Vélodrome and come away with three points and judging from Metz’s overall form this season, it doesn’t look likely on Friday night.

The Lorraine-based outfit have lost 60% of all their league fixtures this term, winning on only three occasions on their travels.

They haven’t beaten Marseille in their last five attempts and their current form of four losses in their last five games in all competitions speaks volumes.

On paper, Gattuso’s charges should see this one through, especially since they were slightly unlucky away at Lyon last Sunday.

Marseille vs Metz Betting Tip 1: Marseille to win the game @ 1.85 with Supabets

Slow going for Metz

Goals have been hard to come by for Metz this season. Laszlo Boloni’s men have scored just nine away goals with an average of 0.90 goals per game on the road.

Marseille have been incredible in the first half when playing in front of their adoring fans.

The Phocaeans have kept clean sheets in 60% of their home fixtures and have gone into the break leading to nil in six of their 10 league games at the Stade Vélodrome.

Metz’s record at halftime isn’t too bad as they’ve been on the losing side on just three occasions.

However, they’re lacking in confidence and facing a team that desperately want to put last week’s loss to bed.

Marseille vs Metz Betting Tip 2: Marseille to win to nil in the first half @ 2.00 with Supabets

Defensive frailties can leave the door open

There’s an outside chance that Marseille may not have it all their way on Friday. If they fail to win, a draw may be the most likely result.

There have been four draws between these two teams in their last five meetings with Marseille winning just once.

Their last head-to-head in Marseille ended in a goalless draw. However, with the attacking talent at Gattuso’s disposal, the hosts aren’t likely to fire blanks.

They have shown defensive weaknesses in recent weeks though, conceding in each of their last six Ligue 1 fixtures, a stat that will encourage the visitors.