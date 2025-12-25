Manchester United vs Newcastle predictions: Magpies work their magic

Our betting expert expects Newcastle to turn their fortunes around away from home and take advantage of United’s depleted squad.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Newcastle

Double chance - Draw/Newcastle United at odds of 1.52 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.52 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Nick Woltemade at odds of 2.33 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle

Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Matheus Cunha, Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Manchester United have made some improvement this season. The Red Devils are four points better off now than they were at the same stage last term. However, inconsistencies continue to plague the red half of Manchester.

Despite putting in a decent performance last weekend, United fell short against a high-flying Aston Villa. This period could prove pivotal in shaping the remainder of their campaign. Key players are missing, with top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and influential Amad Diallo away on international duty.

To add to Ruben Amorim’s woes, captain Bruno Fernandes has been sidelined for at least the next six fixtures. Kobbie Mainoo is also struggling with a calf issue. This leaves United severely weakened against a team just three points behind in the Premier League table.

Newcastle have endured similar inconsistencies in their league campaign. As a result, Eddie Howe’s men find themselves down in 11th. A win here would provide a much-needed boost. The Magpies are three points worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

Their away form has been disappointing. Improvements are definitely needed if the Toon hope to push for a European spot this season.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Newcastle

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Martinez, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount, Sesko

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

H2H trend to continue

A worrying stat for Man United is that they’ve won only two of their last eight matches, despite some good performances. Furthermore, home advantage offers little comfort, as they’re winless in their last three matches on home turf. Two draws and a defeat in that run are enough to offer hope for the visitors.

Newcastle have been poor on the road. They’ve won only one of their eight away league matches this term. The Magpies have won one of their last four matches across all competitions, but they should take something away on Boxing Day.

The Toon enjoy a positive record against the hosts, having won five of the last six head-to-heads. The visitors won the corresponding fixture last season 2-0. While a victory is likely, a stronger display from the hosts could see the spoils shared.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/Newcastle United at odds of 1.52 on Betway

Boxing Day troubles

The Red Devils have struggled to protect their goal this season. Only Nottingham Forest (13), West Ham (20), and Wolves (23) have conceded more goals on home turf than Man United’s 12. Amorim’s charges have failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 of their 17 league matches this term.

Newcastle’s front line will be encouraged by those numbers ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. However, Howe’s troops have also been shaky at the back. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league matches.

Both sides scored in 50% of Newcastle's away league fixtures. Meanwhile, that figure rises to 62% for Man United’s league matches at Old Trafford. As a result, Boxing Day could deliver goals at both ends.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.52 on Betway

Woltemade back on the scoresheet

Nick Woltemade, brought in as Alexander Isak’s replacement, has done a splendid job since his move to the Toon. The German has scored seven goals in 14 league matches, averaging a goal every two games.

He was on a mini drought for five consecutive games before netting a brace against Chelsea last weekend. Magpies’ fans hope those goals will inspire him to keep scoring for the rest of the season.

Woltemade’s height may come in handy in this encounter, especially if he’s going up against the likes of Lisandro Martinez. Nevertheless, the forward’s skill in front of goal ensures he’ll be one to watch when Newcastle visit Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Nick Woltemade at odds of 2.33 on Betway

