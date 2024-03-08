Manchester United vs Everton Predictions: United to get back to winning ways

We share predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League between Manchester United and Everton.

+

Despite squandering a 1-0 halftime lead against Manchester City last Sunday, Erik ten Hag insisted that his side are not far off the level of the champions.

However, they’ve lost two in a row in the Premier League, leaving United 11 points off the top four. They’re currently sat in sixth place and still have a chance to get into Europe.

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton to score first @ 2.49 with Supabets

Manchester United to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Manchester United @ 4.65 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Supabets? Learn all about the Supabets r50 sign up

Haven't joined Supabets yet? Explore our comprehensive Supabets registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

With Tottenham and Aston Villa, both immediately above Ten Hag’s troops, facing each other over the weekend, it’s a prime opportunity for United to gain some much-needed ground.

Red Devils fans would deem the visit of Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime to be the best possible fixture to get back to winning ways.

With the visitors sat 16th in the standings, dropping more points could have them back in the dreaded relegation zone.

The Toffees also surrendered a lead against West Ham last weekend like they did the week before at Brighton.

Sean Dyche’s side must nip that pattern in the bud if they’re to avoid the drop at the end of this season.

Finding the finishing touch

Manchester United have conceded more goals than they’ve scored across home (GF19, GA20) and away (GF18, GA19) Premier League games this season.

What’s worrying for the United boss is they allow the opposition to get ahead first.

Eight of their 13 games has seen Old Trafford visitors take the lead, accounting for 62% of all their league fixtures.

The Toffees have opened the scoring in seven of their 13 away dates, equating to 54% of their matches.

If the reverse meeting is anything to go by, Evertonians can expect to cause United problems but they need to find their finishing touch.

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tip 1: Everton to score first @ 2.49 with Supabets

Slim margins on both ends

Ten Hag has guided Manchester United to 14 wins in the Premier League this season. A dozen of those wins have been by a single goal.

Half of those have been at Old Trafford and facing a determined Everton side may not be as easy as it was at Goodison in November last year.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost 12 times this term, just one more than Saturday’s hosts. Five of those defeats were by a one-goal margin.

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Manchester United to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Everton’s first-half resilience

Everton have been level at halftime in 16 of their 27 league fixtures this term, eight of those being on their travels.

However, they’ve also drawn each of their previous four games after 45 minutes. Meanwhile, the hosts went into the break in a losing position on seven occasions and drew four at home.

Manchester United fans can take heart from the fact that they’ve beaten Everton in each of their last four head-to-heads.

74% of United’s goals have come after halftime, indicating their drive towards the end of the game while Everton conceded 53% of their away goals after the restart.