Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns invincibility to continue

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay, including 3.70 odds on the winning margin.

+

Incredibly, Mamelodi Sundowns have yet to lose a league match this season. There’s no doubt that invincibility is on their collective minds.

While they’ve broken every record one could think of in South African football, no side has ever gone an entire season unscathed.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns to win to nil @ 1.85 with 10bet

Mamelodi Sundowns to win both halves @ 2.85 with 10bet

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns by two goals @ 3.70 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

Rhulani Mokoena’s troops look certain to bag their seventh consecutive league title as they’re 11 points ahead of second place and have two games in hand.

They welcome Richards Bay to Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night as they close in on another DSTV Premiership crown this season.

The visitors are in a difficult spot, currently lying 15th and a whopping nine points from guaranteed safety.

However, rock-bottom Cape Town Spurs are threatening to leapfrog them after the Mother City outfit found some form recently.

The Natal Rich Boys need to seriously turn their fortunes around or face the dreaded drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Miserly Mamelodi

With these teams on opposite ends of the DSTV Premiership table, the result is bound to head in the direction of the champions.

Sundowns have been miserly in defence all season, conceding just five goals, part of the reason why they’re at the summit of the log.

They’ve kept clean sheets in 72% of their league fixtures this term, winning to nil in half of their home matches.

In their recent history with Richards Bay, Masandawana have won to nil in four of their previous five competitive head-to-heads.

The visitors have failed to score in 40% of their league games on the road this season with 30% of matches ending with the men from KZN losing to nil.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns to win to nil @ 1.85 with 10bet

Domination from the first whistle

The current PSL champions have played 18 league games before Tuesday night’s fixture. A dozen of those games ended with a Sundowns victory in both halves.

From the 10 games played at Loftus, the hosts were victorious in both halves in 50% of those matches.

The visitors have played a few more fixtures than their hosts this term (21) and were on the losing side on both sides of the break in nine fixtures.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns to win both halves @ 2.85 with 10bet

Of their 14 victories this term, Sundowns’ most popular winning margin was split evenly between one and two goals (5).

Even though their previous three meetings with Richards Bay ended with a win by a single goal, the visitors are in poor form at the minute.

The Natal Rich Boys are struggling and have lost 70% of their away fixtures this season, most of them being by a single-goal margin.

However, they’re facing a side that has yet to taste defeat and tend to put on a show for their fans in Tshwane.

Sundowns won the away fixture of the 2022/23 season by a two-goal margin, a major possibility on Tuesday night.