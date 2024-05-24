Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Predictions and Betting Tips: Downs to continue their march to invincibility

Predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ last hurdle to invincibility in Cape Town City, including a selection on under 2.5 goals.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns are one step away from putting the cherry on top of their seventh consecutive DSTV Premiership crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Match result - draw @ with 10bet

Under 2.5 goals @ with 10bet

Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet @ with 10bet

The Brazilians are unbeaten all season and it comes down to the final game of the season. Rhulani Mokoena’s men can make history on Saturday afternoon if all goes well.

They will be keen to give their home faithful a proper send-off for the league campaign when they host Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

After a decent start to the campaign, Cape Town City have wobbled a bit during mid-season, which is why they find themselves out of contention for continental football.

Having said that, their top-eight spot is secure but they can climb up as high as fourth with a win here provided other results go their way.

Honours even

While Sundowns have dominated the league this season, fatigue is catching up with the Brazilians. They’ve only scored more than two goals twice in 12 fixtures.

Recently, Downs have struggled for fluency, edging out teams by a single goal and sharing the spoils against opponents they’d usually overcome easily.

The Tshwane outfit have only beaten Cape Town City once in the last five head-to-heads with their last home victory coming in 2021.

But they’re also unbeaten in 28 league games, indicating that Eric Tinkler’s troops will have a tough time trying to secure three points on away soil.

The Citizen’s away record isn’t terrible as they’ve won and lost the same number of games (L5, W5). However, they’ve failed to beat anyone in the current top six.

Saturday’s clash could end the same as four of the last five meetings between these teams with both sides sharing a point.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ with 10bet

No vintage Sundowns

Despite the champions being the league’s highest goalscorers, they’ve struggled to capitalise on their attacking play recently.

Perhaps, the injury to playmaker Lucas Costa has affected the team in the final third but having scored only four goals in as many games, it may not be a classic Sundowns performance.

The last six meetings between the clubs produced fewer than 2.5 goals, a likely outcome on Saturday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ with 10bet

Shutting up shop

In addition to boasting the best attack in the PSL, Rhulani Mokoena’s men are also solid defensively.

They’ve only shipped nine goals all season at an average of 0.32 goals per game. Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in 71% of their league fixtures.

Masandawana haven’t conceded in their last four outings, a worrying statistic for the visiting side.

Additionally, the hosts have prevented Cape Town City from scoring in their last five meetings.

The men from the Cape scored 15 goals on the road from 14 games, an average of 1.07 goals per game but their last goal against Sundowns came in 2021.