Mali vs Burkina Faso Predictions: Tough to separate mediocre performers

We share predictions and betting tips for Mali’s clash with Burkina Faso, including 4.55 odds on the match decider.

After Mali’s 2-0 opener against South Africa, many thought that they would embrace the tag of dark horses and put together a decent run in the Africa Cup of Nations Group E.

However, the Eagles flattered to deceive and must now face an unpredictable Burkina Faso at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday evening.

Mali vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Double chance - Mali/ Draw @ 1.25 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 2.29 with Supabets

Match decider - Penalty Shootout - Yes @ 4.55 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Stallions had a mixed bag of results in the group stage but still qualified in second spot behind Angola.

Both teams haven’t been inspiring at the tournament but one would argue that Mali have the greater capacity to improve.

The Eagles boast a squad of players where over 95% ply their trade outside of their country, meaning they have experience from some of the world’s top leagues.

These stars have yet to shine in this year’s competition but perhaps the knockout phase is exactly what Mali need to carry them through on Tuesday evening.

Tough to call

Considering neither side has lit up the competition, it’s one of the tougher-to-call fixtures in the round of 16.

Mali’s case for the win is stronger since they haven’t tasted defeat in their last 10 internationals (W6, D4).

However, they’ve had back-to-back draws in the competition and facing a side that drew with Algeria yet lost to Angola may be a tricky tie.

The Stallions won two and lost two of their last five games, so you never know which Burkina Faso may turn up on Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s troops haven’t lost their last four competitive fixtures against the Burkinabe and lead the head-to-head record 16-11.

Attacking players of quality

Hubert Velud’s charges conceded four goals in the tournament already. In their last six internationals, Burkina Faso have scored five and let in seven goals.

Defensively, they have weaknesses to exploit but can be dangerous in attack and always have a goal in them, especially with Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore leading the line.

The Aston Villa striker has already netted two penalties in the competition and can add to his tally.

Meanwhile, Mali scored three goals and conceded once at this year’s AFCON.

In their warm-up fixture against Guinea-Bissau, the Eagles found the net six times and are always a threat going forward.

A cagey affair

Given what’s at stake at the end of Tuesday night, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a cagey affair between these two.

In the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, both teams drew their respective matches, taking them to penalties.

Burkina Faso won theirs and finished the tournament in fourth place, while the Malians bombed out at this stage.

Penalties may be the target for Velud’s men as they have invaluable experience that can see them through to the quarter-finals.