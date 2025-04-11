Liverpool vs West Ham Predictions: Easy Home Win Over Hapless Hammers

Get three Liverpool vs West Ham predictions & betting tips from our football expert, with the Premier League title in sight on 13/04/2025 at 3:00 pm.

+

Liverpool vs West Ham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Mo Salah to score anytime at odds of 1.60 with Betway

We envisage Liverpool running out comfortable 2-0 winners over West Ham.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool return to Anfield this weekend to host a West Ham side averaging just 1.13 points per game this season.

The Reds slipped to a surprise 3-2 defeat at top-half Fulham last weekend, with Arne Slot’s men unusually open at the back. It’s certainly been a hectic period for Liverpool. Many of their players played twice for their respective countries before facing Everton and Fulham in the space of five days.

There’s little rest for Slot’s men this week as they entertain Graham Potter’s West Ham on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have won their last 13 home games and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four fixtures at Anfield.

West Ham’s season has been bitterly disappointing. Potter’s arrival earlier this year gave the Hammers’ fans some hope, but that early optimism has faded fast.

United are currently in 16th place and in danger of being overtaken by a resurgent Wolves. They struggle for goals and average just 1.00 goals scored per away game. That’s well below the league average of 1.45.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson; Jones, Robertson, Konate, van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Jota

West Ham Expected Lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Kilman, Todibo, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus, Bowen

Reds to Stroll to Victory with a Clean Sheet

Liverpool have been practically unbeatable at Anfield since September, when they suffered their only home defeat to Nottingham Forest. West Ham aren’t in the kind of form capable of ending the Reds’ 13-game winning streak at home.

Only Arsenal have a better defensive record than Liverpool this season. They’ve conceded just 30 goals in 31 games. Their 0.73 goals conceded per home game average is even more impressive.

Both teams have scored in five of their last six competitive meetings. Despite this, our Liverpool vs West Ham predictions are centred on a Liverpool win, with the Reds expected to keep the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus at bay.

Liverpool vs West Ham Bet 1: Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 2.25 with Betway

West Ham’s Low Output Makes Goalfest Unlikely

West Ham have scored just eight goals in their last nine away games this season. In contrast, Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 40% of their matches at Anfield. They are currently allowing just 0.73 goals per home game.

Meanwhile, West Ham are conceding 1.47 goals per away game this season, which is actually better than the league average (1.50). This suggests Potter’s side are unlikely to fall apart too quickly and may offer some stubborn resistance.

Nevertheless, we only see one outcome by the final whistle – but it may not be an end-to-end thriller. West Ham’s dire scoring record means they are almost certain to adopt a safety-first mentality this weekend.

Liverpool vs West Ham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Salah Thrives Against the Hammers

While Salah’s anytime goalscorer odds may appear short, his record against West Ham explains why.

The Egyptian forward has scored 11 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against West Ham. He scored one and set up two in their game away at West Ham earlier in the season. He also scored in the Reds’ 3-1 home win over the Hammers last season.

With the 32-year-old’s long-term future still up in the air, Salah will be desperate to end the season on a high. He is just five goals shy of his best season in Liverpool (2017/18). A home game against a struggling West Ham is a great opportunity for him to inch closer to that target.