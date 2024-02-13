Lazio vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Bayern to maintain healthy record against Italian opposition

We share predictions and betting tips for the Champions League round of 16 first-leg fixture between Lazio and Bayern Munich.

+

The knockout phase of the Champions League is here, which means we’re into the business end of the competition.

Lazio’s third-ever appearance at this stage comes on the back of the Aquilotti snapping a three-game winless run in Serie A.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to win @ 1.66 with Supabets

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.67 with Supabets

Bayern to win seven or more corners @ 2.82 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Supabets? Learn all about the Supabets r50 sign up.

Haven't joined Supabets yet? Explore our comprehensive Supabets registration guide.

guide. Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

The 3-1 win against Cagliari at the weekend was needed as a confidence boost, as this tournament may be the only route to silverware for the Biancocelesti.

They will entertain a familiar foe in Bayern Munich at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

The Germans are reeling from their weekend loss to title contenders, Bayer Leverkusen, which leaves them five points off the pace.

Thomas Tuchel's side can take comfort from this competition as they have yet to lose this season and will want to give their fans a seventh European crown.

A repeat of 2021

Playing at the Stadio Olimpico has worked for Lazio in this competition as they have yet to taste defeat this term (W2, D1).

However, Maurizio Sarri’s team have a poor record against German opposition, winning one of their last seven meetings against such teams (D1, L5).

The fact that they only lost one European tie at home in their last 12 should help boost their confidence going into Wednesday night.

Bayern should sweep the Italians aside though, considering they met in this competition at the same stage in 2021 when the Germans won both legs to dump Lazio out of Europe.

Tuchel’s side are undefeated against Serie A opposition in a dozen Champions League games and have progressed to the quarter-finals in 11 out of the last 12 attempts.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Bayern Munich to win @ 1.66 with Supabets

Efficiency in front of goal

60% of both teams' previous five games in their domestic league and cup competitions have involved more than two goals.

Die Roten have scored three goals in two of their last three fixtures, but they conceded three at the weekend in that table-topping clash.

In the Bundesliga, the six-time European champions have scored 22 goals on their travels at an average of 2.20 goals per league game.

The Italians have been less efficient in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in their 11 Serie A home fixtures.

In this competition, the visitors average two goals per game and concede at least once while the hosts average just over a goal going both ways.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.67 with Supabets

Potential domination

Tuchel has a long list of absentees including Kingsley Coman (hamstring), Serge Gnabry (groin), Konrad Laimer (calf) and Bouna Sarr (knee).

Regardless, the manager has a versatile attack from which to select. No player has more Champions League goal involvements this term than Harry Kane (G4, A3) which will be, a concern for Lazio.

Based on their league form, the Germans rack up an average of 6.90 corners per game. In their last four games, they’ve notched up 29 flag kicks, just over seven a game.

With their potential domination of the game, Bayern are likely to enjoy considerable time near the Lazio goal.